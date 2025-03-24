Carney says he’s ready to talk to Trump, thinks Trump is waiting to see who wins

Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement at the airport in Gander, N.L., on Monday March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

GANDER, N.L. -- Liberal Leader Mark Carney says he’s ready to take a call from Donald Trump -- but he thinks the U.S. president may be waiting to see who wins the election first.

The two leaders have not yet spoken, although Carney has met with other world leaders in person since he became prime minister a little more than a week ago.

Carney is arguing on the campaign trail that Trump wants to break Canada so that America can absorb it -- and Canada will never let that happen.

He delivered that message today in Gander, Nfld., a town he says symbolizes Canadian pride for having famously fed and housed thousands of airline passengers after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Carney is on his second day of touring the East Coast after calling an election on Sunday.

The Liberal party has seen a remarkable turnaround in its polling since Trump triggered his trade war and started speaking openly about annexing Canada.

