Conservatives pledge income-tax cut amounting to 15% for average income earner

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses supporters during a rally in Sudbury, Ont. on March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising an income-tax cut that he says will save a dual-income family $1,800 per year.

Poilievre says he would drop lower the lowest income tax bracket from 15 to 12.75 per cent, and fund this by trimming federal government bureaucracy.

He says this would cut income taxes by 15 per cent “for the average Canadian” who makes $57,000, leading to a savings of about $900.

Poilievre, who is holding his first campaign event today at a paper products plant in Brampton, Ont., says the measure will include seniors, and that “modest-income people will save the most” by percentage.

The measure announced today comes after Liberal Leader Mark Carney promised Sunday a one-percentage point cut to the lowest income tax bracket that he says would benefit a dual-income family by up to $825 a year.

Neither leader has publicly outlined the cost of these pledges, but both say the measures would help blunt the impact of American tariffs.

