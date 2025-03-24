Mike Myers joins Mark Carney in Liberal ad supporting ‘elbows up’ movement

Canadian comedian Mike Myers, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney put their elbows up in a Liberal campaign ad. (Mark Carney YouTube page)

Canadian comedian Mike Myers has joined Liberal Leader Mark Carney in encouraging Canadians to put their “elbows up” in a new video ad for the Liberals.

The hockey expression has taken off as a national slogan to express unity among Canadians and defiance against both U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs war and his threats to annex the country and make it the 51st U.S. state.

The Liberals posted the video -- titled “Elbows up, Canada.” -- on social media Saturday before Carney called a snap federal election a day later. On YouTube, it attracted more than 200,000 views and more than 3,000 comments just after 11 a.m. Monday.

In the video, Carney is shown watching a hockey game when Myers approaches him, with both wearing red Canadian hockey jerseys.

“Mike Myers, what are you doing here?” Carney asked.

“I’d just thought I’d come up and check on things,” Myers replied.

“You live in the States?” Carney said.

“Yeah, but I’ll always be Canadian,” Myers said.

Carney then tests the 61-year-old Myers on his Canadian knowledge.

One of the questions he asks is whether Myers remembers the two puppet friends of Mr. Dressup, the children’s show that aired for decades on CBC Television.

“Casey and Finnegan,” Myers correctly replied.

“Capital of Saskatchewan?” Carney asked.

“Regina,” Myers said.

When asked what are the two seasons in Toronto, Myers further convinces Carney of his Canadianness with his answer of “winter and construction.”

“Wow. You really are Canadian,” Carney said.

Myers then asked him: “Yeah. but ... will there always be a Canada?”

“There will always be a Canada,” Carney replied.

“All right. Elbows up,” Myers said as both men made the gesture. The “Never 51” message is shown on the back of Myers’s jersey, referring to Trump’s threats to make Canada a 51st state.

Many YouTube users chimed in with positive support for Canada and the elbows up movement.

“Immigrated here (six) years ago and I fall in love with Canada more everyday,” said @Boomboombuddyboy. “It’s the best place in the world and we’ll get through this together. Canadians, spend your Canadian earned money in Canada and anywhere else but the states. Elbows up!”

“Go vote. Maybe the most important election in this century for Canada,” wrote @Neura1net.

The video even received support from people outside the country.

“This American supports a free and independent Canada! Go Canada!!!,” wrote one user called @marshallgoldberg8376.

“Best country on earth! Love from Austria,” said @zabootoer5596, who claimed they vacation in Canada every year.

“I’m from Scotland and I stand with Canada,” wrote @nick5062. “We don’t lift our elbows here as an act of defiance, we lift our kilts for a cheek slapping, full-moon, ‘in yer face Trump’. Go Canada!”