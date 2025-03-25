Poilievre promises to maintain dental care, pharmacare and child care programs if elected

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls for a new government and pledges to axe taxes, unleash resources and stand up against U.S. tariffs.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising a government led by him would maintain existing federal dental care, pharmacare and child-care coverage.

At a campaign stop Tuesday in Vaughan, Ont., Poilievre was asked whether he would cut these programs — a popular point of attack among his opponents.

“We will protect these programs and nobody who has them will lose them,” Poilievre said. “We will make sure that nobody loses their dental care.”

The party also said it wouldn’t scrap the federal child-care program.

“No child will lose their $10/day child care. We will honour the deals with the provinces,” a party spokesperson told The Canadian Press.

The Canadian Dental Care Plan was launched by the Liberal government in 2023 in exchange for the NDP’s support for keeping the government in power in a minority Parliament.

On the eve of the election call, the government announced a major expansion to the program to include all eligible Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65. Previously, the program was available only to seniors 65 and older, children younger than 18, or adults with a disability.

In a statement sent to The Canadian Press, the Conservative party said a Poilievre government would honour existing commitments related to the dental care program.

To qualify for coverage, applicants must be Canadian residents without access to dental insurance with an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000.

The government has said that in the program’s first year, more than 1.7 million Canadians received dental care services.

Poilievre also said his government would address the cost and availability of child care by removing bureaucracy to give more flexibility to families — but he didn’t explain how.

“We all believe there should be more affordable child care in this country,” Poilievre said, claiming Liberal policies have led to fewer child-care spaces.

“Why do we have worse child care today than when the Liberals took office? Because they’ve imposed top-down, government-knows-best rules that have shut down private daycares that don’t meet the government-knows-best model.”

For the second day in a row, Poilievre was forced to go on the defensive Tuesday on the campaign trail.

Citing an unnamed CSIS source, the Globe and Mail reported Tuesday morning that agents of India allegedly interfered in Poilievre’s victorious 2022 Conservative leadership campaign.

“Let’s be honest. I won the leadership fair and square,” Poilievre said when asked to respond to the report, claiming it was a part of a Liberal attack.

The Globe and Mail reported CSIS did not have evidence to suggest that Poilievre or his team were aware of the alleged interference and said CSIS did not share the information with Poilievre because he does not have a security clearance.

“What I will not do is commit to the oath of secrecy that the Liberals want to impose on me,” Poilievre said when asked about his decision not to obtain a security clearance.

At a press conference in Halifax, Liberal Leader Mark Carney called Poilievre’s decision to avoid getting a security clearance “beyond baffling.”

“I find it downright irresponsible that the leader of the opposition, day after day, month after month, year after year, refuses to obtain his security clearance as a normal course in peace time, when times were tranquil,” Carney said.

“That’s unacceptable then. But at this point in our history, when we face the greatest threats that we’ve faced in generations, in most of our lifetimes, he has to answer for that.”

Poilievre was at a housing development in Vaughan Tuesday to announce a promise to remove the GST from purchases of new homes for up to $1.3 million.

The homes in the area where Poilievre held his news conference are listed — and have previously sold for — more than $2 million, according to online real estate data in the neighbourhood.

The announcement expands on a plan the Conservatives proposed in October to eliminate the GST on new homes sold for under $1 million.

Poilievre said the move announced Tuesday would save homebuyers up to $65,000 on the purchase of a new home.

Ottawa currently offers a partial GST rebate on a sliding scale but it excludes homes valued at more than $450,000, which is lower than the cost of many homes across Canada.

The Conservatives say their proposed tax cut would save $40,000 on an $800,000 home and reduce its mortgage payments by $1,800 a year.

Conservatives estimate the measure would cost between $3.96 and $4.97 billion and say it would be offset by $2.52 billion in revenue from the GST cut stimulating the construction of 36,000 extra homes.

They base this estimate on applying to the construction of those properties the Liberals' math on how many new rental apartments and co-ops would be built as a result of a GST cut. The Liberals have not said publicly whether this calculation can be applied to homes for purchase.

The Conservatives also say they will be “cancelling $8 billion in failed bureaucratic programs.” They say there is $2 billion lying unspent in the Housing Accelerator Fund and they argue the $5 billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund — launched last spring with a January deadline to sign funding agreements with provinces — has not resulted in homes being built.

The Conservatives also say they would make it more attractive for municipalities to free up land, speed up permits and cut development charges to build more homes.

The cost of housing is a key issue for many in the federal election campaign.

Poilievre’s move to sweeten his housing promise comes a few days after Carney said his government would also eliminate the GST for first-time homebuyers on homes at or under $1 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press.

With files from Nick Murray in Ottawa.