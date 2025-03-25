Poilievre promises to protect dental care, pharmacare if elected

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls for a new government and pledges to axe taxes, unleash resources and stand up against U.S. tariffs.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says no Canadian would lose their federal dental care or pharmacare coverage under a government led by him.

At a campaign stop Tuesday in Vaughan, Ont., Poilievre was asked whether he would cut these programs — a popular point of attack among his opponents.

Poilievre said a Conservative government would “protect those programs, and no one who has them would lose them.”

The Canadian Dental Care Plan was launched by the Liberal government in 2023 in exchange for the NDP’s support for keeping the government in power in a minority Parliament.

The government announced a major expansion to the program last week on the eve of the election call.

Poilievre also said his government would address the cost and availability of child care by removing bureaucracy to give more flexibility to families — though he didn’t explain how.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.

Canadian Press staff, The Canadian Press