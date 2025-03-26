Ahead of April 2 U.S. tariffs, Carney promises $2B fund to help auto sector

Unifor autoworkers stand behind Liberal Leader Mark Carney as he speaks during a campaign stop at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is promising measures to help Canada’s auto sector a week before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to trigger a new wave of tariffs.

Speaking at an election stop in Windsor, Ont. today, Carney says he would create a $2 billion fund for the auto sector.

The fund would be aimed at improving competitiveness in the sector, strengthening Canadian supply chains, protecting manufacturing jobs and helping workers improve their skills.

Carney is also promising to build a Canadian network for manufacturing component parts — to build more car parts in Canada and limit the number of times those parts cross the border during automotive production.

Windsor is home to Canada’s auto manufacturing sector, which is extremely integrated with the U.S. industry across the border and is very vulnerable to tariffs.

On April 2, Trump is expected to introduce sweeping new reciprocal tariffs, in addition to previously delayed tariffs on some Canadian and Mexican goods.

