Barred MP Arya ousted from Liberal leadership race over India visit, sources say. Live election updates here.

Three party leaders are starting the fourth day of the federal election campaign in Ontario. With 122 seats up for grabs, the province is pivotal in every party’s quest to form the next government.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area the past few days and will begin his day in Hamilton, Ont., before travelling to Quebec. After his stops in Atlantic Canada, Liberal Leader Mark Carney will visit Windsor, Ont. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending his time in Hamilton and London, Ont.

On the trail: Poilievre heads to Quebec to lay out tax promises for seniors

Good morning from Day 4 of the election campaign. I’m Abigail Bimman and I will be following the Conservatives for their Quebec stops today, in and around Quebec City.

At noon EDT, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will hold an announcement focused on seniors, and take questions from the media. The party has already released details about their plan — promising to let seniors earn more money ($34,000) before paying taxes, keep savings in RRSPs until age 73 (up from 71) and keeping the retirement age at 65 for Old Age Security, Guaranteed Income Supplement and the Canada Pension Plan.

Pierre Poilievre family Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre boards his campaign plane with his family in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday March 26, 2025.

Last fall, there was heated debate in the House of Commons over a Bloc Quebecois motion to boost OAS payouts by 10 per cent for seniors between the ages of 65 and 74. It was expected to cost $16B over five years. The Conservatives voted in favour of it, though the leader later said there were “other ways” to support seniors.

The party’s announcement so far does not mention increases to OAS. Currently, the Conservatives currently hold nine of the 78 seats up for grabs in Quebec, and have struggled to make major inroads over the last few elections.

The party has traditionally seen the most support in the ridings around Quebec City, which is where Poilievre is spending much of Wednesday.

Abigail Bimman, CTV News national correspondent

8 a.m. EDT: Barred MP Arya ousted from Liberal leadership race over India visit: sources

The Liberal Party of Canada’s decision to bar former leadership candidate Chandra Arya from running as a Liberal in the 2025 election was linked to a trip he took to India amid that country’s tensions with Canada last year, sources tell CTV News.

The ouster has prevented Arya from running under the party’s banner in the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean, where he has served as a member of Parliament since 2015.

The Globe and Mail first reported that Arya’s disqualification comes amid “alleged foreign-interference concerns involving India,” and that during a trip to the country last August, the former candidate met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources with top national security clearance have confirmed with CTV News that a lack of communication between Arya and Global Affairs Canada (GAC) about that trip in light of the federal government’s accusations against India are the basis of the decision, and that it was the party’s decision alone.

Chandra Arya Then Liberal MP Chandra Arya stands at a press conference highlighting the first-time home buyer incentive, at Tamarack Homes' Cardinal Creek Village development in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

In a social media post Wednesday morning, Arya wrote that while he has not previously sought government permission to engage with foreign leaders and diplomats, he has never been required to do so.

“At no point did former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or any cabinet minister raise concerns about my meetings or public statements,” his post to X reads.

“The sole point of contention with the Liberal Party has been my outspoken advocacy on issues important to Hindu Canadians and my firm stance against Khalistani extremism.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney is running for the Nepean seat in this year’s election.

Today the Globe and Mail published an article on the Liberal Party revoking my candidacy to contest in the forthcoming election.

My statement issued to the newspaper:



“As a Member of Parliament, I have engaged with numerous diplomats and heads of government, both in Canada and… pic.twitter.com/WrXuHcvDrj — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) March 26, 2025

Here’s a recap of what happened on the campaign trail on Day 3.

Spotlight on foreign interference, national security

A Globe and Mail report – later confirmed by CTV News – that India attempted to interfere in the 2022 Conservative leadership race that Poilievre won forced him to go on the defensive.

“I won the leadership fair and square,” Poilievre said, before claiming that the report was part of a Liberal attack. Sources told CTV News that there’s no evidence the meddling affected the outcome of that race.

‘I won the leadership fair and square’: Poilievre responds to allegations Pierre Poilievre responds to a report on the Conservative leadership race, and says Mark Carney is ‘terribly compromised’ financially.

The Conservative leader then went on to accuse Carney of using his position with the Canadian government as leverage to secure a loan for his former firm Brookfield Asset Management. Poilievre alleged Carney held “secret talks” with the Chinese national bank’s deputy governor while he was former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s economic adviser.

In a statement, a Liberal campaign spokesperson said the allegations were a “desperate attempt” to distract from the fact that Poilievre refused to get security clearance.

The Conservative leader has previously said a security clearance would make it more difficult for him to criticize the government.

Earlier this week, Canadian Security Intelligence Service deputy director Vanessa Lloyd warned that China, India, Russia and Pakistan could attempt to meddle in the election campaign.

CTV National News: Could India's interference hurt Pierre Poilievre's campaign? Vassy Kapelos breaks down how reports of foreign interference in the Conservative leadership race won by Pierre Poilievre could influence the federal election.

Future of federal dental care and child care programs

Poilievre vowed on Tuesday that he would not cut the federal child care and dental care programs, which were part of the Liberal and NDP’s previous supply-and-confidence agreement.

“We will protect these programs, and no one who has them will lose them,” Poilievre said. Tuesday was the first time the Conservative leader offered an answer on the future of the social programs if he forms government.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, middle centre, speaks with CUPE social workers during a federal election campaign stop in Toronto on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

However, Singh was doubtful. “I don’t believe him at all,” Singh said, warning voters that they should not trust Poilievre’s word that he would not dismantle the social programs. Both the Liberals and NDP have suggested the Conservatives would cut those programs if they were to form government.

What leaders promised

Carney outlined his party’s defence platform, including injecting money into domestic manufacturing of defence equipment, increasing salaries of military members to boost recruitment and committing to reach Canada’s two per cent NATO spending target by 2030.

CTV National News: Mark Carney's message to Atlantic Canada Mark Carney pledged to bolster Canada's domestic defence manufacturing while campaigning in Atlantic Canada. Judy Trinh on the meaning behind his message.

Poilievre announced that he is expanding his pledge last year to remove GST from new homes to include those priced up to $1.3 million, which he claimed would save buyers up to $65,000.

Campaign gaffe

During a campaign stop in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., Carney had to apologize to Nathalie Provost, a Liberal candidate for Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville, after he referred to her as a Concordia shooting survivor. Provost is, in fact, a survivor of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre.

“I spoke to the candidate for Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville this afternoon to apologize for what was clearly a slip earlier today. My respect and gratitude toward Nathalie Provost, for her commitment to our country in this critical time and for all these past years are heartfelt,” Carney said in a statement.

What else we learned

After announcing in December that he won’t seek re-election, former federal housing minister Sean Fraser announced that he will run in this election. Fraser said Carney convinced him to return.

‘I wanted to do something to serve’: Former Liberal MP Fraser seeks re-election amid trade war Former Liberal MP Sean Fraser says he will seek re-election after receiving a call from Liberal Leader Mark Carney to help in the fight against U.S. tariffs.

A new Leger poll conducted for The Canadian Press shows the federal Liberals hold a six-point lead over the Conservatives among decided voters.

