Carney to meet with premiers to discuss Trump tariffs. Live updates here.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says nothing is off the table when it comes to the escalating trade war with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest auto tariff has thrown a wrench into the federal election campaign. With another round of “reciprocal tariffs” set to be announced next week, the issue is expected to continue to loom large over the campaign.

On Day 6 of the campaign, Mark Carney plans to meet with Canada’s premiers to discuss the 25 per cent tariff on cars and light trucks not made in the U.S.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will continue campaigning in B.C. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will spend the day in Toronto and Mississauga.

Leaders slam Trump

Carney spent most of the day meeting with his cabinet in Ottawa to discuss Trump’s latest actions. In a subsequent press conference, he said that the decades-old Canada-U.S. relationship is over and that he plans to speak with the U.S. president in the coming days.

Carney noted that his government is taking a wait-and-see approach before responding, as more tariffs are being announced next week. He later went back on the campaign trail, holding a rally in Montreal.

Full: PM Carney speaks on Canada’s tariff response plan Prime Minister Carney speaks on creating a ‘new Canadian economy’ amid tariffs by pivoting to other trade partners and removing interprovincial trade barriers.

Poilievre urged the U.S. president to “knock it off” and “stop attacking America’s friends” during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. He warned that while Trump’s tariffs will damage Canada in the short term, a Conservative government would rebuild the country stronger and make it no longer reliant on the U.S.

The Conservative leader also promised to let Canadians make a $5,000 top-up to their Tax-Free Savings Account, but only if that money is invested in Canadian companies.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's campaign begins in B.C. CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur, traveling with the Conservatives on the campaign trail, says the CPC leader discussed tax-free savings account, tariffs, more.

Singh laid out the NDP’s plan to deal with the tariffs, which included barring manufacturing equipment from leaving the country, stronger EI, and a plan to make sure that federal departments and agencies purchase made-in-Canada vehicles.

‘It’s a betrayal’: NDP Leader Singh reacts to Trump’s auto tariffs NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh comments on U.S. President Trump implementing auto tariffs.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election writer. With files from the CTVNews.ca election desk and The Canadian Press.

