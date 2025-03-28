History and threats of annexation on the federal election menu for Quebec City voters

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Genevieve Beauchemin in Quebec City.

Quebec City, rich with more than four hundred years of history, is now where the trade war against the U.S. is centre stage during the federal election. There are vestiges here of past conflicts with the neighbours to the south.

The ramparts that still stand and encircle the old city once played a part in holding off an invasion during the American Revolution. But to many in the city, that now serves as the seat of the provincial government, any sort of a menace of annexation by the United States had been relegated to a distant past. Now, there are concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic threats.

CTV News met sisters Jocelyne and Nancy Tanguay walking along one of the quaint cobblestone streets of Quebec City. They spoke of the once warm relationship between Canada and the U.S. melting away, but also of what they say is a key trait they want in the next prime minister.

“I am tired of negativity,” said Nancy. “I am tired of politicians that insult people, blame their opponents and never take responsibility.”

She says we don’t need that in Canada. The sisters also say the conflict has led them to embrace a closer relationship with the R.O.C. -- the Rest Of Canada.

At an iconic restaurant on rue Saint-Louis, a stone’s throw from the Chateau Frontenac, it is clear issues that have fuelled federal campaign discussions in this city for generations, including strife with Ottawa and sovereignty, are nearly off the table so far on the election trail.

La Bûche serves traditional Quebecois cuisine with a modern twist where maple syrup is the star ingredient in anything, from the appetizers, to drinks and desserts. The sugar shack and log cabin atmosphere attract tourists from around the world. On a weekday afternoon, there are several tables of American visitors, including one where three visitors from New Jersey were wrapping up their meal -- the first stop on a three-day adventure to Canada, a country they said they love.

“I have heard a little bit about your elections. But to be honest, I am sheltering myself a little from politics and negativity, and focusing on happiness as much as I can,” said Maulik Patel.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now, things change on the political front every day,” says Jean-Mikael Sauvageau who is part of the management team at La Bûche. But he says the relationship with American tourists continues to be a warm one.

“We have some U.S. customers who come here every year,” he says, adding that they love to listen to the musicians playing traditional Quebecois music and indulge in poutine and taffy on snow. The restaurant is banking on a good summer season with tariffs that have spurred a “buy Canadian” movement, even in travel destinations, and the low dollar attracting international travellers.

But he also hopes the party leaders vying to be prime minister drop by the restaurant.

“Some people say that maybe some of them don’t know Quebec that well, maybe they can come here and feel the Quebec vibe,” says Sauvageau.

Just outside the restaurant, we asked the Tanguay sisters what they would tell Trump if they could meet him.

They both responded that it would be a waste of time and that he would not listen to them.

“I don’t envy our politicians, and the person who will be the next prime minister,” said Jocelyne. “It must be very difficult to try to talk with him about tariffs and trade.”

The issue of the dealings with the White House, they say, has eclipsed what are still major concerns, including the housing crisis. They have made their choice and voted by special ballot, as they will be travelling on election day -- and not to the U.S.