Poilievre pitching tax writeoffs for people in trades travelling to work

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference to launch his campaign for the federal election, in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to expand the writeoff that trade workers can declare for work travel.

Poilievre is in Winnipeg today where he is also promising to end tax writeoffs for the use of luxury corporate jets.

Trades workers can currently claim up to $4,000 in travel expenses for work tasks, which Poilievre would expand to include “the full cost of food, transportation and accommodation.”

The changes would apply to people who must travel more than 120 kilometres from their home for jobs.

The Conservatives have not said how much it expects this will cost the federal government.

It also intends to only allow businesses to write off the equivalent cost of commercial flights when they use a corporate jet for travel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025.