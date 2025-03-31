A guide to the 200,000 temporary jobs offered by Elections Canada for the upcoming federal election

A sample ballot box is seen ahead of the 2019 federal election at Elections Canada's offices in Gatineau, Que., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Elections Canada is hiring more than 200,000 people for temporary roles as the federal election approaches in April.

Each position pays at least $20 per hour, according to Elections Canada.

With people facing a tough job market, these roles can offer an opportunity for individuals to secure some much-needed stability and earn extra income.

Liberal leader Mark Carney called a snap election on Sunday, just over a week after being sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister. Political leaders, including Conservatives’ Pierre Poilievre, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, and the Greens’ Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault, have begun campaigning nationwide.

The federal election is set for Monday, April 28, with early voting from April 18 to 20.

Who is eligible to work at Elections Canada?

Poll workers must:

Be Canadian citizens.

Be at least 16 years old.

Not participate in political activities during employment.

Candidates need basic literacy skills, interpersonal skills, the ability to manage electors with disabilities, attention to detail, and the ability to follow instructions.

Who is ineligible?

Individuals ineligible to work include:

Federal ministers, members of provincial executive councils, senators, sitting members of the House of Commons, provincial or territorial legislative bodies, certain judges, and previous candidates in the last general election or by-election.

Individuals convicted of offences related to federal, provincial, municipal, or school board elections, or under the Referendum Act in the last seven years, are also ineligible to participate.

Poll Worker Positions

Candidates must be prepared to work 13-hour shifts. Some roles may require standing for long periods, working near exterior doors (subject to weather), or performing repetitive tasks. It is essential that all workers adhere to guidelines and remain impartial throughout the election process. All poll workers will receive three hours of paid training.

Advance poll workers are prohibited from engaging in any partisan political activity during the advance polling period.

Election Day poll workers must refrain from participating in partisan political activities on election day until after the ballots have been counted.

Key poll worker roles:

Deputy returning officer

Responsibilities: Set up polls, verify IDs, issue ballots, count ballots, and complete paperwork.

Qualifications: Previous experience in handling personal information and completing forms.

Pay: $20.01/hr + overtime.

Information officer

Responsibilities: Assist electors, manage lines, and ensure smooth voting.

Qualifications: Strong communication skills and the ability to manage large groups.

Pay: $20.01/hr + overtime.

Registration officer

Responsibilities: Set up registration desks, verify IDs, assist voters.

Qualifications: Experience in recording personal information and paperwork.

Pay: $20.01/hr plus overtime.

Central poll supervisor

Responsibilities: Oversee polling stations, manage workers, ensure compliance with election laws.

Pay: $26.46/hr plus overtime.

Administration and local Elections Canada offices

Before the election, returning officers select “key staff” who will ensure smooth operations and provide registration and special ballot services once the election is called.

Vote on campus

Elections Canada is opening voting offices on select campuses to make voting easier for students. Part-time service agents and information officers will be hired.

Service Agents will assist with registration and special ballots. Pay: $23.01/hr.

Information Officers will help voters and ensure smooth operations. Pay: $20.01/hr.

Interpreter – Indigenous elder and youth program

Indigenous elders and youth will assist electors in communities by providing interpretation services in Indigenous languages. The interpreters will work in shifts of six hours per day.

Training will be provided, and candidates must be fluent in English or French and at least one Indigenous language.

Economic context

In February, Canada added just 1,100 jobs—below expectations and a sharp drop from January’s 76,000. This slowdown is tied to ongoing trade tensions, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

For more information about the election and available jobs, visit the official Elections Canada website.