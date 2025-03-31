Poilievre doubles down on campaign strategy, Carney under pressure to fire candidate. Live election updates here.

Canada’s election is in its second week, and polling released this morning shows the Liberals are up eight points over the second-place Conservative party.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney landed in Toronto Sunday evening. He will spend the day in the Greater Toronto Area.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will appear for an announcement in Saint John, N.B., today before holding a rally this evening in Fredericton, N.B.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will start his day with an announcement in Victoria, B.C., before moving east for another campaign stop in Edmonton, Alta.

Here are the latest updates:

10:30 a.m. EDT: Poilievre says he won’t shift focus, despite criticism

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his campaign team and their strategy following criticism from some Conservatives that they should be more focused on the tariff threats coming from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“All the things that we need to do to respond to the economic aggression of the Americans are things I’ve been talking about for 10 years,” Poilievre said when asked by a reporter what his plan is to turn around his campaign and whether he still has faith in his campaign leadership.

The question, asked during a campaign stop in St. John’s, N.L., comes as the latest polling from Nanos Research shows the Liberals with an eight-point lead over the Conservatives in a stunning reversal.

It also follows vocal criticism from high-profile Conservatives over the past week that Poilievre needs to shift focus to the tariff threats, which are top-of-mind for voters.

But Poilievre said Monday that he has no plans to stop focusing on “the lost Liberal decade” as he vies to become Canada’s prime minister.“

Some people have said that I should stop talking about the doubling housing costs that have denied an entire generation the chance to own a home after the lost Liberal decade, they say that we shouldn’t be debating why single moms are lined up at food banks in record numbers,” Poilievre said, also blaming the Liberals for a runaway opioid crisis, crime and a “falling economy” that has kept Canada “under America’s thumb.”

“(Some people) say that we should just ignore all of those things. I disagree. My purpose in politics is to restore Canada’s promise so that anyone from anywhere can achieve anything,” Poilievre said.

Introduced by local candidate John Williamson as “the only man who can stop Mark Carney,” Poilievre opened with a lengthy attack on his Liberal rival, calling him a “globalist elitist” and saying that both he and Trump “agree” on wanting to tax Canada.

The announcement itself was about creating a plan to create a national energy corridor.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:50 a.m. EDT: Carney defends Liberal candidate Paul Chiang

Liberal Leader Mark Carney was asked why he didn’t drop Paul Chiang, the Liberal candidate in Markham who suggested people try to claim a Chinese bounty on Joe Tay, a Conservative candidate running in the riding of Don Valley North.

Carney said the comments were “deeply offensive” and a “terrible lapse of judgment,” but that Chiang has apologized for his comments and has also apologized directly to Tay for the remarks he made during a Chinese-language news conference in January.

Carney said he spoke with Chiang and pointed out he is a veteran police officer with 25 years of service, “28 years of defending rights in this community and he will continue with his candidacy going forward.”

Chiang is running for the Liberals in the riding of Markham-Unionville.

“To everyone here, you can claim the $1-million bounty if you bring him to Toronto’s Chinese consulate,” said Chiang, according to the Toronto Association for Democracy in China.

Phil Hahn , CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

9:30 a.m. EDT: Canada could be a leader in pre-fab housing, says Carney

Liberal Leader Mark Carney says his government would “flip the script” on housing in Canada, vowing to double the rate of new home construction.

His government would create “an entirely new entity,” called “Build Canada Homes,” which would serve as a developer and financer for affordable housing construction projects.

Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a campaign announcement at the College of Carpenters and Allied Trades, Monday March 31, 2025 in Toronto. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS) (The Canadian Press)

Pre-fabricated and modular housing will be a big part of the country’s future neighbourhoods, which Carney said are about 20 per cent cheaper and 50 per cent faster to build.

“We want Canada to be a world leader in this new, innovative industry.”

Carney made the announcement during a campaign stop in Vaughen, Ont. surrounded by his candidates in Greater Toronto Area.

Former Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson was in attendance, along with candidates Francesco Sorbara, Leah Taylor Roy, Jennifer McLachlan, Tim Hodgson, Helena Jaczek, Gregor Robertson, Nate Erskine-Smith, Jennifer Keesmaat, Majid Jowhari, and Mubarak Ahmed.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking news assignment editor and Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

9:15 a.m. EDT: Conservatives promise national energy corridor

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to create a “Canada First” national energy corridor.

In a news release, the Conservative party said their plan would fast-track approvals for energy infrastructure in a “pre-approved” energy corridor entirely within Canada.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to media in Saint John, New Brunswick, Monday, March 31, 2025.

The party said “all levels of government will provide legally binding commitments to approve projects” within the corridor.

In a video posted to X Monday morning, Poilievre said that getting Canadian energy to market more easily could help Canada make “hundreds of billions of dollars piping western oil to the East Coast and then shipping it over the Atlantic, breaking European dependence on Putin.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca election writer. Read the full story here.

9 a.m. EDT: Nanos: Mark Carney’s Liberals open up 8-point lead over Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives

The federal Liberals have opened up an eight-point advantage over the Conservatives in the latest Nanos Research tracking on Day 9 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample ending March 30 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 44 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 36 per cent. Compared to the previous day, the Liberals are up two points while the Conservative are down by one.

The New Democratic Party is unchanged at 11 per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (five per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

“The Poilievre Conservatives are losing ground to the Carney Liberals,” according to Nik Nanos , chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Phil Hahn , CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Groups call for Liberal incumbent’s resignation

The festering issue of foreign interference is dogging Liberal Leader Mark Carney as he begins week two of the federal election campaign. Carney could be knocked off message by growing calls to remove Liberal incumbent Paul Chiang from running in the riding of Markham-Unionville.

In January, in an interview with Chinese-language media, Chiang suggested that Conservative rival Joe Tay should be turned over to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto. Last year, Hong Kong police offered a HK$1-million reward for information leading to the arrest of Tay for violations of the National Security Law.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Paul Chiang rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, March 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Paul Chiang rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Justin Tang / CANADIAN PRESS)

Tay, a democracy activist, has been an outspoken critic of Hong Kong’s violations of civil rights. Politicians of all stripes condemned the bounty when it was first announced in December 2024.

Tay last week declared that he was running in the neighbouring riding of Don Valley North. That was the riding formerly held by then-Liberal MP Han Dong. Whether China meddled in that riding was studied by the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference. The inquiry did not find definitive links.

This morning, 13 groups representing Hong Konger-Canadians across the country issued a statement condemning Chiang’s actions.

“This speaks to the perspective of the government,” said Katherine Leung of Hong Kong Watch. She says if Chiang is allowed to stay, it shows that the Liberals “might be putting someone’s ability to get out the votes” and “win the ground game” over Canadian values to protect human rights.

Later Monday morning, the Conservative party released a statement demanding the Liberals drop Chiang.

“Paul Chiang’s support for the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party’s) illegal and unjust bounty on a Canadian citizen is shocking, particularly to the countless Canadians of Chinese descent who have been targeted and harassed by the communist regime,” reads a statement attributed to Michael Chong, Conservative candidate for Wellington-Halton Hills North.

According to Statistics Canada, 70 per cent of the population of Markham, where Chiang is based, consists of people of colour. Of those visible minorities, more than half are ethnic Chinese. One in five residents immigrated from China.

“If Mark Carney would allow his Liberal MP to make a comment like this, when would he ever protect Canada or Canadians against foreign hostility?” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked on Sunday.

Human rights groups say China has a history of kidnapping dissidents overseas and bringing them back to the country to imprison them indefinitely without due process.

Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed that Beijing had executed four Canadians since the beginning of the year.

Chiang, a former officer with York Regional Police, was first elected in 2021. He was the parliamentary secretary to the minister of diversity and inclusion in Justin Trudeau’s government.

Chiang first spoke in an interview with Ming Pao News in January, but his comments did not surface in English media until the Toronto Association for Democracy in China flagged it to reporters on the campaign trail.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent