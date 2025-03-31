Carney supports aims of Quebec language law, but opposes notwithstanding clause use

Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a campaign announcement at the College of Carpenters and Allied Trades, Monday March 31, 2025 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Liberal Leader Mark Carney says he supports the objectives of Quebec’s language law but takes issue with the provincial government’s pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the legislation from Constitutional challenges.

Carney was asked today to clarify his position on the 2022 language law reform known as Bill 96, after saying Friday that the Liberals would intervene in an eventual Supreme Court challenge.

He told reporters in Vaughan, Ont., that he understands the need to reinforce, promote and protect the French language.

However, he said he’s uncomfortable with the provincial government’s “anticipatory” use of the notwithstanding clause to override parts of the Charter, and he believes such legislation should be subject to scrutiny by the courts.

There are several ongoing court cases linked to the provincial law, which introduced tougher sign rules and language requirements for businesses, capped enrolment at English junior colleges and gave the French-language watchdog new powers.

The federal Liberals have said they would intervene in a forthcoming Supreme Court challenge of Quebec's secularism law, citing the same concern over pre-emptive use of the clause, which is Section 33 of Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

