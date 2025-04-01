Federal party leaders continue campaigning as more Trump tariffs loom

A composite image made from three file photographs show, from left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney in London, Monday, March 17, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025; and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in L'Orignal, Ont., Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Christinne Muschi, Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Party leaders are likely to receive questions about Canada-U.S. relations during their campaign stops today, a day before American President Donald Trump is expected to impose “reciprocal” tariffs by increasing U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports.

Tomorrow, Trump may also reinstate economy-wide tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which he has linked to the flow of fentanyl.

Earlier this month, Trump hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board duties, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy — then partly paused the tariffs a few days later until April 2.

Two party leaders will be on the Prairies Tuesday, with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to be in Edmonton and Liberal Leader Mark Carney to be in Winnipeg.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference in St. John’s, N.L and a rally in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.

In the face of the escalating trade war with the United States, party leaders have promised to help affected workers — with Carney making a $2-billion pledge to help support Canada’s auto sector and Poilievre promising to expand the tax writeoff that trade workers can declare for work travel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone