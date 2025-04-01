Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes no Indigenous announcement in Winnipeg

Liberal Leader Mark Carney responds to a question during a campaign stop on Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2025, in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

WINNIPEG — Liberal Leader Mark Carney said Tuesday that while he didn’t meet with Indigenous people or announce new policies while visiting the city with the largest urban Indigenous population in Canada, reconciliation is still fundamental for his party.

Speaking in Winnipeg, Carney spoke about a series of affordability measures his government would take, one day before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to impose wide-ranging tariffs on multiple countries, including Canada.

But the issue of reconciliation was missing from the agenda altogether, despite the presence of a large group of Indigenous people at the event.

“In my opening remarks as prime minister, on the day that I was sworn in, I acknowledged the fundamental role of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples to the founding of our country,” Carney replied when asked what message his party is sending to a demographic that helped the Liberals form government in 2015.

“Within the first week, I met with all the leaders of the Indigenous organizations,” he said. “This is a long process, but we’ve taken those initial steps to move forward.”

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau used to say there was no relationship more important to the Liberal party than its relationship with Indigenous Peoples, and some Indigenous leaders cite him as the first prime minister to take the issue seriously.

Since January, Carney had said he would put back on the table a $47.8 billion deal to reform the First Nations child welfare system -- a deal chiefs voted down on two occasions -- and he increased Trudeau’s promise of an Indigenous Loan Guarantee program by $5 billion.

Carney said Canadians are facing the “biggest crisis of our lifetimes” as Trump tries to reshape the U.S. economy and weaken Canada.

“President Trump is in the process of trying to fundamentally restructure the U.S. economy, and that means that our economy here needs to change dramatically as well,” he said.

He said his government would make life more affordable for Canadians by cutting taxes, building homes and maintaining existing programs for child care and dental care.

His pitch to voters came on the day that the federal fuel charge ceased to apply, weeks after Carney officially ended a signature Trudeau government climate policy.

Carney ended the consumer carbon tax last month in his first act as prime minister -- a move he said will save Manitoba families around $800 on average per year.

“I am not a career politician. I’m a pragmatist. So when I see something that doesn’t make sense, I change it,” he said in reference to the carbon tax.

He said the end of consumer carbon pricing would result in an 18-cent-per-litre drop in price at the pumps.

“It also means you’ll pay, on average, about $300 less a year on your home heating bill,” he said.

Carney used his appearance on Tuesday to cite his party’s previous promises to cut taxes, double the pace of housing construction, eliminate the GST for many first-time home purchases and expand dental coverage.

He said his party is “absolutely” committed to maintaining the current pharmacare program but did not say whether a Carney-led government would expand it.

Carney’s campaign event happened just hours after Paul Chiang stepped down as a Liberal candidate in Markham--Unionville in response to mounting pressure over his suggestion to a media outlet that a political opponent could be turned over to Chinese officials for a bounty.

Carney denounced the comments but stood by Chiang after the candidate apologized. But Chiang announced late Monday that he didn’t want to be a distraction.

Carney said Tuesday that he had accepted Chiang’s offer to resign. “As I said yesterday, his comments were deeply troubling and regrettable,” he said. “We will move on with looking for a new candidate for Markham.”

Liberal Ben Carr, who is running for re-election in the riding of Winnipeg South Centre, said he hoped the resignation would allow the party to “turn the page.”

“It’s an unfortunate thing that happened, a serious set of remarks made by Mr. Chiang, but as the leader has said and as Mr. Chiang has said, the time was right for him to step down and be accountable,” he told reporters following Carney’s event.

Two of the Liberal candidates who appeared at Carney’s Manitoba campaign event Tuesday morning expressed the hope that the party can capitalize on what polls suggest is declining national NDP support.

Rebecca Chartrand, who is looking to unseat longtime NDP MP Niki Ashton in a northern Manitoba riding, said she’s encouraged by what she’s hearing from voters she meets.

“I think people want to see change. That’s what we’re hearing at the doors,” she said.

Ginette Lavack -- who is running for the Liberals in Saint Boniface--Saint Vital, after former Liberal cabinet minister Dan Vandal didn’t seek re-election -- said she thinks seats that formerly enjoyed strong NDP support are “absolutely” in play, despite the fact that Manitoba has a popular NDP premier.

“Provincial and federal politics are different, and I think people recognize that,” she said. “When they’re looking at the national picture, the Liberal is the choice.”

Carney met with members of the local Filipino community for lunch and had a meeting with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew after that.

He was set to hold a rally in the evening.

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

