Liberal Leader Mark Carney pitches affordability measures as U.S. readies new tariffs

Liberal Leader Mark Carney responds to a question during a campaign stop on Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2025, in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

WINNIPEG — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is turning the focus of his campaign to affordability, one day before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to impose wide-ranging tariffs on multiple countries, including Canada.

Carney, in Winnipeg today for a campaign event, says Canadians are facing the “biggest crisis of our lifetimes” as Trump tries to restructure the U.S. economy and weaken Canada.

He says his government would make life more affordable for Canadians by cutting taxes, building homes and maintaining existing programs for child care and dental care.

Carney ended the consumer carbon tax last month in his first act as prime minister — a move he says will save Manitoba families around $800 on average per year.

Carney’s campaign event today happened just hours after Paul Chiang stepped down as a Liberal candidate in response to mounting pressure over his suggestion to a media outlet that a political opponent could be turned over to Chinese officials for a bounty.

Carney stood by Chiang while denouncing the comments, but Chiang announced late Monday that he didn’t want to be a distraction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

