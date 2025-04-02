Singh pitches EI reform, infrastructure and affordability in tariff response plan

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a health-care announcement during a federal election campaign stop in Edmonton on April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump is setting fire to the North American economy as he promised Canadian workers that the NDP would have their backs during the trade war.

Campaigning in Winnipeg, Singh visited a training facility for unionized trades workers where he outlined what his party will do as Trump is preparing to roll out a new swath of punishing tariffs on Canada and most of the rest of the world.

“Donald Trump represents a storm. He’s an arsonist. He’s setting fire to the economy, his own economy and ours as well,” Singh said against a backdrop of students in hard hats and safety vests.

“He represents a storm, and in that storm, in that difficult time, Canadians know how to weather a storm. Canadians know to get through a difficult time. And we do that by looking out for each other.”

Singh met briefly with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew in Winnipeg on Tuesday, ahead of his Wednesday announcement. Singh said he and the premier are “on the same page” on the tariff fight and thanked Kinew for all he was doing to “fight back.”

At a training facility for unionized trades workers in Winnipeg, Singh unveiled his party’s plan to safeguard Canada from Trump’s trade war Wednesday, hours before the U.S. president was expected to roll out new “reciprocal” tariffs.

Singh cited previously announced NDP policy proposals such as increasing employment insurance payments, building an east-west electricity grid and putting money collected through retaliatory tariffs into affected sectors like steel and auto manufacturing.

He pitched his party’s plan as worker-focused and aimed at middle-class families who may be affected by the tariffs.

Singh said Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s economic plan involves “sacrifice” for working-class people while “those at the top should make all the money they want.” He also took aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“Pierre Poilievre thinks that you weather a storm on your own, fend for yourself. He believes in cutting the services that people need, cutting child care, cutting health care. He thinks that he should cut workers’ rights,” Singh said.

Poilievre has said he would not take away programs like $10 a day child care or dental care for those who are already benefitting from them.

Trump is expected to unveil today his latest round of “reciprocal” tariffs on countries he claims have been taking advantage of the U.S.

It’s still not clear if Trump’s pause on previously announced economywide tariffs on Canada and Mexico will end today.

Singh has argued during the election campaign that the NDP is the only party looking out for workers as the trade war intensifies. On Wednesday, he also cited the effects of China’s tariffs on Canada’s agriculture sector.

“Premier Kinew did bring up this concern as well that there’s kind of two fronts going on in Manitoba,” Singh said.

He added that Canada needs to “find ways to diversify where we’re selling so we can have more resilience, that we can be less vulnerable ...”

The NDP’s plan includes previously announced affordability promises such as removing the GST from “essentials” like internet and phone bills, home heating, premade grocery store meals and children’s’ clothes, capping grocery prices on staples and expanding health programs like dental care.

Singh’s campaign continues to push eastward and is set to arrive in Ottawa later on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.