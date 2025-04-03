Chief wants Tories to drop candidate accused of denying residential schools history

The audience reacts during an apology event as University of Manitoba President Michael Benarroch speaks in Winnipeg on Monday June 3, 2024. A leading residential school expert is questioning the Conservative party's decision to stick with a candidate accused of denying the history of residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The regional chief for British Columbia is calling on the Conservative party to drop a candidate accused of denying the history of residential schools.

In videos posted on social media, Aaron Gunn — the Conservative candidate in North Island-Powell River in British Columbia — has said Canada’s program of residential schools did not constitute an act of genocide and that the schools are “much-maligned.”

“The comments are reprehensible, especially to residential school survivors,” said Terry Teegee, regional chief of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations.

“If this is the party that allows denialism sentiments from their (candidates), then I don’t think they’re worthy of leading any country or government.”

Sean Carleton, an assistant professor of history and Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba, said Gunn’s statements attempt to “twist, downplay or minimize” the history of residential schools — and the party would have known about them before it nominated him.

He said Gunn “continues to promote misinformation and show a lack of leadership.”

In a statement, the Conservative party stood by Gunn, saying he “has been clear in recognizing the truly horrific events that transpired in residential schools.”

They add that “any attempt to suggest otherwise is simply false.”

The party pointed to a unanimous consent motion passed in the House of Commons that recognized residential schools as genocide in 2022.

Gunn was not a member of Parliament when that motion was passed.

Asked on Thursday about his party’s vetting process, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it’s “stronger than all the other parties.”

“That’s why we have a zero tolerance for anyone who acts unacceptably,” he said at a news conference in Kingston, Ont.

Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, said in a media statement that residential school denialism has a real impact on survivors and their communities.

“We say it often: words matter,” Scott wrote.

“All people, especially those seeking or holding positions of authority, must acknowledge the genocide and commit to factual research, rather than spreading harmful misinformation and perpetuating lies.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press