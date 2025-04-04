B.C. premier asks voters to re-elect NDP MPs after Mulcair's call for strategic votes

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre walks with B.C. Premier David Eby following a federal election campaign stop in Victoria, B.C. on Monday, March 31, 2025. Eby has appeared in a video posted on Singh's X social media account alongside the federal leader, asking voters in B.C. to "re-elect NDP MPs to make sure they're out there advocating for Canadians every day." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s New Democrat premier is throwing his support behind federal party Leader Jagmeet Singh, despite calls for strategic voting by a former party leader.

David Eby appeared in a video posted on Singh’s X social media account alongside Singh, asking voters in B.C. to “re-elect NDP MPs to make sure they’re out there advocating for Canadians every day.”

Eby says in the video that the federal New Democrats warrant the support of voters after helping to deliver dental care programs and pharmacare, which gives Canadians access to affordable medications.

The message comes after former federal New Democrat leader Tom Mulcair wrote in an op-ed for BNN Bloomberg that warned voters to avoid vote-splitting and cast their ballots strategically.

Mulcair said the threat presented by U.S. President Donald Trump has turned the current federal election into a two-party race and called other parties outside the Liberals and the Conservatives “an afterthought.”

Singh says in a joint statement with Eby that they’re stronger when they work together and New Democrat MPs and Eby’s NDP government have fought for and won child care, dental care and pharmacare for British Columbians.

