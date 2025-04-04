Carney pledges to bolster CBC/Radio-Canada's funding

Liberal leader Mark Carney makes his way to the podium to speak during a campaign event on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MONTREAL — Liberal leader Mark Carney is vowing to shore up Canada’s public broadcaster, calling it a crucial cultural touchstone to protect as the country’s identity and institutions fall under attack.

Carney is campaigning in Montreal today after spending much of the second week of the campaign again dealing with the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump.

He says Canada needs to defend its cultural identity in the face of Trump’s threats to Canadian sovereignty and a Conservative leader seeking to strip down the public broadcaster.

Carney is pledging to boost CBC/Radio-Canada’s funding by $150 million a year and enshrine it’s funding structure in law so that Parliament would have to pass legislation to change it.

The Liberal leader sought to strike a contrast against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has pledged to defund CBC.

He says it’s a waste of taxpayer money, while keeping Radio-Canada’s funding in place. Such a move would require legislative changes.

Poilievre has also pledged to sell off its Toronto headquarters for housing.

Carney said that the English and French broadcasting services come together as a package deal.

“Instead of defending them, Pierre Poilievre is following President Trump’s lead and taking aim at our institutions, like CBC/Radio-Canada,” Carney said. “His attack on CBC is an attack directly on Radio-Canada and it is an attack on our Canadian identity.”

Trump has called on Republicans in Congress in recent weeks to defund NPR and PBS, America’s public broadcasters, claiming they support a “radical left” agenda.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

— With files from Alessia Passafiume in Montreal and Kyle Duggan in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press