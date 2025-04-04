Liberals drop candidate, widen lead; Conservatives promise to end ‘epidemic of intimate partner violence’; NDP vows to reform tax haven rules. Live updates here.

The federal election campaign has hit the one-third mark, and the three main party leaders started Day 13 in Quebec.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is resuming his campaign after suspending it this week to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. He will begin his day in Montreal before travelling to Ontario, stopping in Vaughan and Scarborough.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Trois-Rivieres, Que., while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will campaign in Montreal for most of the day.

According to the latest Nanos Research tracking, the Liberals remain ahead of the Conservatives as they wrap up the second week of the campaign. The NDP are a distant third.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day.

12:10 p.m. EDT: Poilievre promises tougher sentencing

Poilievre in Trois Rivieres (Photo: Mike Le Couteur / CTV News)

From the campaign trail in Trois Riveres, Que. today, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised tougher sentences for people who abuse an intimate partner. The plan includes:

The creation of a new offence of “assault of an intimate partner”

Require the strictest bail conditions for anyone accused of intimate partner violence, including GPS ankle bracelet monitoring.

End the practice of downgrading the murder of an intimate partner to manslaughter.

“Government has failed the most vulnerable Canadians,” said Poilievre. “Those who abuse their partners or their children should be off the streets and behind bars where they can’t harm their victims or anyone else. A new Conservative Government will make sure our justice system always puts victims, not criminals, first.”

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News national correspondent

11:30 a.m. EDT: Liberal Party drops Alberta candidate

Rod Loyola Liberal candidate Rod Loyola is seen in this undated image.

The Liberal Party has dropped its candidate from an Edmonton-area riding, CTV News has confirmed.

In a statement, the party confirmed Rod Loyola is no longer a candidate for the riding of Edmonton Gateway. It did not provide a reason.

Loyola is the second Liberal candidate to exit the race this week.

On Tuesday, incumbent candidate Paul Chiang stepped down.

Community advocates and his political rivals had demanded his campaign be ended after he suggested, earlier this year, that people should try to claim a Chinese bounty on a Conservative candidate.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking news digital assignment editor. Read the full story here.

10:50 a.m. EDT: NDP says it would close offshore tax loopholes

Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in the Montreal borough of Verdun on Friday, April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi (The Canadian Press)

The NDP outlined their plan to stop Canadian companies from using offshore tax havens to avoid paying fees during a campaign stop in Montreal.

Under the NDP proposal, corporations would only be able to set up offshore accounts if they can prove they have a “genuine business reason” to do so.

It would also enforce public, country-by-country financial reporting and review the tax code to close tax-evasion loopholes.

Perhaps most pointedly, the party wants to end agreements with “known havens like Bermuda.

”The party singled out Bermuda because that’s where Brookfield Asset Management, the global investment giant, had registered business entities. Carney served as chair of Brookfield’s board from August of 2022 until mid-January of this year when he resigned to run for the party leadership.

CTV News reported this week that Brookfield had registered several entities to an address in Bermuda that also houses a local bike shop.

One of the significant advantages of registering business in Bermuda is the country’s tax regime; until this year, the country did not have a corporate income tax. Comparatively, the federal corporate income tax rate in Canada is 15 per cent.

The NDP accused Brookfield of avoiding $5.3 billion in taxes between 2021 and 2024. CTV News has reached out to Brookfield and the Liberal Party to respond.

Asked today about Brookfield’s registrations in Bermuda, Carney said “their arrangements follow the rules, including the tax rules of this country and other countries.”

He also said the company had been set up in such a way to maximize earnings for pension funds.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking news digital assignment editor

9:40 a.m. EDT: Liberals promise more money for CBC

Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a campaign announcement on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Montreal. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS) (The Canadian Press)

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is promising to bolster the CBC with an additional $150 million funding increase if the Liberals are re-elected, and to make the public broadcaster’s funding statutory so that it can’t be easily cut without approval from Parliament.

He made the announcement during a campaign stop in Montreal Friday morning.

In a statement, Carney said “protecting Canada’s identity is part of securing Canada” in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s attacks on Canada.

“With this plan, we will protect a reliable Canadian public forum in a sea of misinformation, so we can tell our own stories in our own languages,” Carney said.

He said the plan would include more local bureaus and reporters to strengthen local news. The Liberals would also “equip” CBC to combat disinformation and promote Canadian culture, including “Québec’s unique culture which is at the heart of our national identity.”

They would also modify the CBC’s mandate to include “the clear and consistent transmission of life-saving information during emergencies.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

7:50 a.m. EDT: Liberals now 10 points ahead of Conservatives

The federal Liberals now have a 10-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 13 of the federal election campaign, while Mark Carney has opened up a 20-point lead over Pierre Poilievre when it comes to Canadians’ preferences for prime minister.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 3 has the Liberals at 46 per cent over the Conservatives at 36 per cent.

The New Democratic Party remains at nine per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (5 per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).