Federal leaders set to campaign across the country today

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Ottawa on January 22, 2025, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa on March 14, 2025, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with media in Ottawa on Monday, Mar 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Federal party leaders are starting the second full weekend of the federal election campaign at opposite ends of the country.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in B.C. while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Atlantic Canada.

Singh is set to make an announcement in St. John’s in the morning, before travelling to Halifax for a late-afternoon campaign event.

Meanwhile, Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Osoyoos, B.C. at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will make an announcement and hold a media availability in Oakville, Ont. in the morning before heading to Toronto.

With a little over three weeks left until Canadians vote on April 28, polls indicate the Liberals are leading the Conservatives in Canadians’ voting intentions.

