Poilievre pitches 'two-for-one' plan to cut two regulations for every one added

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to a crowd of supporters at a campaign event in Toronto on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

OSOYOOS — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to cut bureaucratic red tape by 25 per cent in two years.

Poilievre will make the announcement in Osoyoos, B.C. this morning, outlining his plan for what he calls a “two-for-one” law that mandates two regulations be repealed for every new one that is brought in.

He says his plan would also require that for every dollar in new administrative costs, two dollars must be cut elsewhere to ease the burden.

Poilievre says that if a Conservative government is elected, it will pass a law that requires Canada’s auditor general to verify the administrative changes.

A news release from the Conservatives says regulatory requirements on businesses have soared in the decade the Liberals were in government, and now cost about $51 billion a year.

The party says red tape has blocked major infrastructure projects and investment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press