‘Canada all the way’: National unity, tourism, tariffs among Peggy’s Cove election issues

As a tourism destination, Peggy’s Cove has a population of fewer than 30 people but on a yearly basis, more than 700,000 people visit the community located 45 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Paul Hollingsworth in Peggy’s Cove, N.S.

On a sunny day, Peggy’s Cove offers a glimpse of natural beauty.

“It is just a quaint fishing village and the lighthouse seems to mesmerize people,” said Sou’ Wester Restaurant owner John Campbell. “It is some way to start your day.”

As the federal election campaign continues, Campbell said there are several issues that resonate with him. He would like the federal government to provide increased funding for tourism to help the industry thrive even more in his home province.

He also thinks the shrinking fishing culture in Peggy’s Cove should be a top priority for the next government.

“There needs to be more consultation with fishermen, and they need to come up with a long-term plan.”

Campbell also has mounting concerns about inflation and tariffs, and he wants Canada’s political leaders to deploy strategies that lead to prosperity.

“It is also the strength of dollar and whether we go through a recession or not.”

According to Dennis Campbell, CEO of Ambassatours tour company, the lure of Peggy’s Cove and its importance to Nova Scotia’s economy cannot be overstated.

“Peggy’s Cove embodies the natural beauty and maritime heritage that define the province,” said Campbell. “It’s a cornerstone of Nova Scotia’s tourism industry that not only boosts the local economy but also serves as a symbol of Canada’s Atlantic charm, attracting visitors from around the globe.”

Those visitors flock to the area daily to take pictures and selfies, while offering no shortage of opinions when it comes to the campaign issues that matter most to them.

“Health care is big, but I think as a young person I would love to buy a house one day, and I think it’s a hard thing to do right now,” said Jake Thorsteinson.

“We don’t want a long-term deterioration of our relationship with the U.S., and we need to find a way through it,” added Todd McLeod.

One Peggy’s Cove visitor who preferred to not share her name, did offer her view on the most pressing issue political leaders should be focused on as the trade war continues with the U.S.

“Canada matters and nothing else” she said. “Canada all the way.”

Roger Crooks, an 88-year-old retired Peggy’s Cove fisherman, has grown weary of the negativity associated with politics.

Crooks has a challenge for the next Prime Minister: find a way to bring this country closer together.

“I think we should have a day called ‘hug day,‘” said Crooks. “I’m a hugger myself and I think that would go nationwide, and we should have a special day for that.”

Crooks wants political leaders to work harder to promote national unity and he will continue to warmly welcome visitors to this beautiful seaside village.