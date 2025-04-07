Conservatives promise 'one-and-done' project approvals to cut wait times

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre leave a news conference in New Westminster B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

TERRACE, B.C. — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising a “one-and-done” approach to resource project approvals if he becomes prime minister.

Poilievre was in Terrace, B.C. on Monday rolling out a plan to speed up approvals for major resource projects.

He told reporters his plan is to create a one-stop shop that would see one application and one environmental review for each project.

Poilievre said the idea is about “ensuring efficiency without sacrificing standards.”

“It’s not about reducing our environmental or public safety protection. It’s about merging them into one simplified step instead of overlapping processes,” he said.

Poilievre pitched the plan as a way to make Canada less dependent on selling to the United States -- as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war continues to rock global financial markets.

Stock markets continued their steep correction on Monday, prompting Poilievre to take a shot at Trump’s tariffs during his announcement.

“This chaos is the direct result of wrong-headed, unnecessary, chaotic policies coming from President Trump,” he said.

He also accused the Liberals of making Canada “dependent” on the U.S. as a market for its natural resources.

The Conservative plan would require that Ottawa work with the provinces to create a single office that would co-ordinate project approvals across all levels of government.

“My goal is to bring First Nations, municipalities and provinces all under the same tent,” Poilievre said.

“Let’s sit down and put together the checklist of all the things we need to approve, put it in one office that is accountable to all levels of government, and let the company then apply to the project right there.”

The Conservative proposal is similar to a deal Liberal Leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney struck with Canada’s premiers in the days before the federal election began last month.

That agreement would see Ottawa recognize provincial and territorial assessments when weighing whether a proposal can move forward, adopting what Carney told reporters was a “one project, one review” model for major projects.

Poilievre is also promising to rapidly approve 10 projects he said are stuck in limbo, including LNG Canada Phase II, a liquefied natural gas project in northern B.C.

The Conservatives’ project list also includes proposed roads, ports, mining sites and expansions of existing mines in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland. The Conservatives claim some of these projects have been under assessment by the federal government for years.

Poilievre said he plans to impose a one-year cap on wait times for approvals -- the target would be six months -- to give businesses the certainty they need to start work.

Written by Craig Lord in Ottawa and Chuck Chiang in Terrace, BC.