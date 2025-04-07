Federal leaders enter week 3 of the election campaign

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in New Westminster B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

OTTAWA — With just three weeks to go until election day, Canada’s federal party leaders are back on the road today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make an announcement in Toronto today following weekend campaign stops on the East Coast, where he announced plans to impose national rent control and to get every Canadian access to a family doctor in the next five years.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wrapping up a campaign sweep on the West Coast today before flying to Edmonton for a rally.

Poilievre says a new funding model for drug treatment centres, rolled out at a campaign event Sunday, could help treat 50,000 Canadians facing drug addiction.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will spend the day in British Columbia, where he is scheduled to begin the day by meeting with B.C. Premier David Eby and later hold a rally in Richmond with local candidates.

Carney’s office said Prime Minister Carney spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday to discuss deepening trade ties.

