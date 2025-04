Three weeks left until election day. Candidate nominations close today. Live updates here.

Three weeks are left until Canadians head to the polls on April 28. The Liberals remain ahead of the Conservatives, but their lead has narrowed, according to the latest Nanos Research survey.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is spending his day in British Columbia, where he will make an announcement in Victoria, meet Premier David Eby and hold a rally.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in Edmonton while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is canvassing in Toronto, where he will make an announcement this morning.

8:20 a.m. EDT: Liberals’ lead over Conservatives narrows

Nanos ballot tracking as of April 7, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The federal Liberals’ advantage over the Conservatives has narrowed to five points on Day 16 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 6 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party remains at eight per cent—a mark they hit yesterday and a “new numeric low” for the party—followed by the Bloc Quebecois (seven per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

“The one thing we do know is that U.S. President Trump has not been looming large in the Canadian mindset for the last number of days - especially compared to the period leading up to his ‘Liberation Day’,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

On the trail: Two ex-Trudeau cabinet ministers join Carney in B.C.

Liberal leader Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a meet and greet at the Victoria Edelweiss Club In Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Liberal Leader Mark Carney opened his remarks to a packed hall in Victoria with a shoutout to one of two former Trudeau cabinet ministers present.

He said the “ghost of Catherine McKenna” was present and called that a very good sign.

Former environment minister McKenna, along with former treasury board president Scott Brison, were very much in the flesh, far from both Ottawa and the ridings they once represented.

Brison travelled to Victoria on the Liberal plane, and while staff say he doesn’t have an official title, he has been helping on and off throughout the campaign.

McKenna told reporters she came of her “own accord” and is door-knocking and helping on several campaigns on Vancouver Island as well as in Vancouver and in Ontario.

McKenna was environment minister when the Trudeau Liberals first rolled out their carbon tax plan.

She said it was “really hard” to watch it be cancelled but acknowledged it “was very divisive by the end.”

McKenna says she’s known Carney for a long time and had a long conversation with him about the carbon tax.

“There are lessons to be learned about how to defend policy and how to explain it to people and make sure people knew they were getting money back,” she said.

Ultimately, “we need to bring Canadians together.”

McKenna is enthused about her party’s chances on the typically NDP-voting Vancouver Island, saying she’s never seen so much support and she thinks people recognize Carney is “the right person at the right time.”

Abigail Bimman, CTV News national correspondent

Candidate nominations closed at 2 p.m. EDT

People from diverse backgrounds from all across the country are campaigning for seats in the House of Commons – and some of them had high profiles well before they took the leap into federal politics. Nominations close today at 2 p.m.

A large number of star federal candidates are current and former politicians. Several former provincial politicians are also now federal candidates.

The Canadian Press

What new citizens need to know about voting for the first time

Canadian election People start to line up early for the Canadian general election before polls open in west-end Toronto for the Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Since the last federal election in Sept. 2021, Canada has welcomed roughly two million new citizens. They come from more than 200 countries and territories, with more than half being born in India, the Philippines, Nigeria, China, Pakistan, Syria, Iran, the U.S., and France.

According to Elections Canada, the government agency responsible for administering federal elections, new Canadian citizens tend to vote less often than the general population, usually due to issues related to the electoral process.

To help, CTVNews.ca has created a guide so newcomers can better understand how Canada’s elections work in advance of voting day.

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of what happened this weekend:

Will Mark Carney’s early missteps cost him crucial votes?

Liberal leader Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney makes his way to the podium to speak during a campaign event on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CTV News national correspondent Judy Trinh, who has been following the Liberal leader, provides a look at Carney’s campaign so far, including how it’s been forced to pivot so he could deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and how he’s been responding to questions about his previous job at Brookfield Management.

What NDP supporters in Atlantic Canada say about polls

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Halifax on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

On the campaign trail with Singh’s NDP, CTV News national correspondent Rachel Aiello spoke to the party’s supporters in Atlantic Canada, where the leader campaigned this weekend. New Democrats told CTV News that they weren’t yet putting too much stock into polls, which show that the party is a distant third from the Liberals and the Conservatives, saying, “These polls are a snapshot in time.”

What promises were made?

Conservatives: This weekend, Poilievre announced a plan to fund recovery treatment for people facing addiction and cut bureaucratic red tape by 25 per cent in two years.

Liberals: Carney pledged to support skilled workers through a new apprenticeship grant, increase access to union-led training initiatives, and a capital funding stream for colleges to help new training spaces for apprenticeships.

NDP: Singh vowed to implement national rent control, pass a renter’s bill of rights, and ban renovictions and fixed-term leases. He also promised that every Canadian would have access to a family doctor by 2030.

A look into eight battlegrounds

Canadians will vote in the shadow of an escalating trade war. In a stunning turnaround, the Liberal Party is polling ahead of the Conservative Party, once widely seen as the favourite by pollsters as recently as January. The race also marks the first federal election under a reconfigured electoral map, redrawn in recent years to reflect shifting demographics.

Here’s a closer look at eight ridings where the race is expected to be tight.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTVNews.ca election desk and The Canadian Press