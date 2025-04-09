Carney in Alta., Poilievre in Ont. as Canada’s auto tariffs hit. Live updates here.

Vassy Kapelos breaks down how diminishing support for the NDP affects the race between the Liberals and Conservatives.

The trade war should loom large over Day 18 of the federal election campaign, after Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. automobiles took effect overnight.

The 25 per cent tariff applies to all vehicles imported over the southern border that aren’t CUSMA compliant.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be touring Ontario on Wednesday, with stops in Sault Ste. Marie and Brampton, after announcing a crackdown on offshore tax loopholes the previous day in Edmonton.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Mark Carney is expected to appear in Calgary, after he spent Tuesday in B.C. touting his party’s plans to use Canadian softwood lumber to double home construction.

Jagmeet Singh has an announcement scheduled for 12 p.m. EDT in Vancouver. The NDP leader is then scheduled to address the First Nations Summit, before flying to Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.

Both Green co-leaders will spend the day in Ottawa before heading to Montreal, where Jonathan Pedneault will remain as Elizabeth May launches a whistle-stop tour to Moncton.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is scheduled to speak at McGill University, then appear at a number of campaign events in Longueuil, Beloeil and Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

Conservatives continue to make gains at halfway point

The federal Liberals’ advantage over the Conservatives has narrowed further and sits at four points on Day 18, the halfway point of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 8 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are now at 39 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party climbed a point but remains in single digits at nine per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

“We are in a world where 39 per cent support for the Conservatives is not enough to win an election,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

“This is a result of the increasing polarization centred around the two front running parties.”

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

On the trail: Carney addresses packed crowd in Calgary

“I thought I was in Calgary,” Mark Carney joked as he kicked off his rally speech to a packed room in Calgary, making a reference to his party’s unpopularity in Alberta.

Campaign staff tell CTV news they knew there was momentum but even they were surprised by the turnout — estimated at 2,300 but far too big for the room, forcing hundreds to listen on a speaker outside. Some people left, seemingly irritated and a couple remarking they were too cold, rather than stick it out without a view of the Liberal leader.

I spent time before the rally walking the line and talking to voters. It took no time at all to find people waiting who were former Conservative and NDP voters, now saying they’ll vote Liberal because of Carney.

Those I spoke who were not regular Liberal voters generally said they disliked Pierre Poilievre’s negativity or he reminded them too much of Donald Trump. Multiple people pointed to Carney’s business experience, and viewing him as a better option to take on Trump, as reasons to vote Liberal.

The Liberals currently hold two seats in Alberta, with only one of the two incumbents running again.

Abigail Bimman, CTV News national correspondent