Two federal party leaders in Saskatchewan today as campaign nears halfway point

OTTAWA — The Liberal and NDP leaders will take their campaigns to Saskatchewan today as the federal election race nears the halfway mark.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to make an announcement and speak at the First Nations Summit in Vancouver, before making his way to Saskatoon for a campaign event.

There are 14 federal ridings in Saskatchewan, which has been a sea of blue in recent federal elections.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is expected to make an announcement and meet with young supporters and volunteers in Calgary before heading to Saskatoon, where he will deliver remarks.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to hold a press conference in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., today as well as a rally in Brampton, Ont.

The full list of federal election candidates in ridings across the country is available via Elections Canada as of today.

Several candidates were shed by the Liberals and Conservatives over contentious comments ahead of Monday’s nomination deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.