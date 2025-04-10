Affordability concerns reach Canada’s farthest corners, including Corner Brook

As an overall destination with a growing tourism sector, Corner Brook is considered the hub of western Newfoundland.

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Paul Hollingsworth in Corner Brook, N.L.

With stunning views, friendly vibes and affordability concerns, a snapshot of what matters to the people of Corner Brook, N.L., resembles the issues shared by many Canadians during this election campaign.

“Affordable housing and I think that’s a concern for everyone,” said Alan Kirby.

“Inflation, that kind of thing and the future of childcare in the area,” added Katherine Cochrane.

“I’m worried about young people, no question,” said John Hogan. “Inflation is scary.”

Harbour Grounds coffee shop owner, Alex Lockyer, believes Corner Brook’s affordable housing concerns have reached crisis levels.

“People are finding it hard to get a place for their family to live,” Lockyer said.

Corner Brook Creating job opportunities and giving young people a reason to stay is a major priority in a city with an aging population of 20,000

Corner Brook’s mayor, Jim Parsons, communicates with Ottawa often, looking for assistance to elevate the city’s prospects. Corner Brook has been well-supported by the federal government in the past, but the need for assistance continues to grow.

“Affordability is an issue, but the biggest issue, social housing,” said Parsons, adding that roughly 30 per cent of the city’s population are seniors who could soon require government-provided housing.

As an overall destination with a growing tourism sector, Corner Brook is considered the hub of western Newfoundland. However, creating job opportunities and giving young people a reason to stay is a major priority in a city with an aging population of 20,000.

“A lot of people around my demographic have left and continue to stay away,” said Cochrane.

Parsons adds that the city’s basic infrastructure needs upgrading which would require an injection of federal money.

“Storm sewers and sewer systems, that’s where we need help,” said Parsons. “We also need help with wastewater treatment.”

The pulp and paper mill continues to thrive with more than 300 employees. Parsons says the mill has diversified in recent years and found success targeting overseas markets.

Corner Brook A Corner Brook sign.

“A big part of that is the relationship with the port here,” said Parsons. “We have a container service and international container service and that has allowed us to diversify into other markets.”

However, the port and paper mill are poised to endure the impact of U.S. tariffs, which means federal support could pave the way for even more growth at critical time.

“We would like to see a funding program come out, that would be applicable not just to the port authorities, but to private and non-profit ports such as Corner Brook,” said Port of Corner Brook CEO Jackie Chow.

According to Parsons, the need for support is ongoing as issues continue to mount. He says applying for federal funding is like a lottery, they don’t know what they’ll get but hope their luck will improve with the next government.