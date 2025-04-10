Conservatives, Liberals in vote-rich Ontario as Poilievre makes housing pledge, Carney promises to clamp down on criminals. Live election updates here.

Thursday is another busy day on the campaign trail, with announcements from the Conservatives, Liberals and NDP.

Mark Carney is in Ontario, where he’s making an announcement in Brampton.

The Liberal leader spent Wednesday in Alberta, where he pitched a plan to make Canada the “world’s leading energy superpower.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also spoke in Saskatoon after campaigning through B.C.’s Lower Mainland the previous day.

Polls show race between Liberals and Conservatives at the halfway point of the campaign A panel of strategists talk about how the debates could impact how voters feel about the party leaders as the campaign hits its halfway point.

Pierre Poilievre continues to tour Ontario this morning and has a “Canada First” rally scheduled in Woolwich later today.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Singh doubts Carney on budget balance

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Saskatoon on April 10, 2025 (Mike Le Couteur / CTV News)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh casted doubt that Mark Carney can balance the federal operating budget without making deep cuts to services.

The NDP campaign claims a Liberal government under Carney would have to cut $43 billion by the fiscal year 2027-28. Singh claims the cuts would come to program spending and transfers to the provinces and territories such as the Canada Health Transfer and Canada Social Transfer.

According to Carney’s website, his government would not make cuts to transfers to the provinces and territories.

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News senior political correspondent

Carney says he’ll return to return to Ottawa to deal with tariffs

Liberal Leader Mark Carney says that he will be returning to Ottawa after his campaign stops today “in light of the evolving situation” produced by U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements.

“President Trump is looking to fundamentally restructure the international trading system,” Carney said during a campaign stop in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Wednesday Trump announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China, which was handed an increased 125 per cent tariff on their goods. His announcement Wednesday did not alter tariffs already imposed on Canada.

“While that’s a welcome reprieve for the global economy, the impacts of other tariffs and the threat of the future tariffs are already being felt around the world and here at home,” Carney said. “So the stakes have never been higher for our economy.”

He said he will be convening a meeting with Minister of National Defence Bill Blair, the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations and other national security officials.

He said tariffs are still “threatening our families, our workers and our businesses” and promised to respond “with purpose and force.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:30 a.m. EDT: Liberals’ crime prevention plan

Liberal Leader Mark Carney unveiled the Liberals’ plan to tackle crime, promising an “efficient gun-buyback program” for assault-style firearms, as well as legislation that would automatically revoke gun licenses for those convicted of violent offences, particularly intimate partner violence.

Carney also promised to hire 1,000 more RCMP personnel, train 1,000 more CBSA officers, and boost funding to the Public Prosecution Services of Canada.

He would also tighten bail laws for violent and organized crime, home invasions, car theft, and human trafficking, especially for repeat offenders.

Carney in Brampton A student takes an impression of Liberal Leader Mark Carney's fingerprint while visiting the Sheridan College Police Foundations program in Brampton, Ont. on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Carney touched on a wide range of issues and said the Liberals’ plan will address sexual violence and intimate partner violence, online sextortion, home invasions, auto theft and other issues.

When it comes to the rising tide of hate crime, particularly antisemitisim and Islamophobia, he would introduce legislation to make it a criminal offence to willfully obstruct access to any place of worship, schools, or community centres; and to willfully intimidate or threaten those attending services at those locations.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11 a.m. EDT: Poilievre says he would respect election results amid supporters’ doubt in polls

Pierre Poilievre in Milton Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre campaigning in Milton, Ont. on April 10, 2025 (Rachel Aiello / CTV News).

I’m Rachel Aiello and I’m covering the Conservative campaign today.

At his press conference in Milton, Ont., CTV News asked Pierre Poilievre about the people at his rally last night who were questioning current polling, whether he believes the polls, and whether he can commit to accepting the results of the election, no matter the outcome.

He said: “Yes.”

He then went on to state “that decision will be based on” whether after a “lost Liberal decade,” Canadians can afford a fourth Liberal term or whether they want change.

CTV News asked his staff for clarification after the press conference if that “yes” was to whether he believed the polls -- as reporters then tried to shout that clarifying question at Poilievre -- or to respecting the results of the election.

The staffer said it was a yes to accepting the outcome, and questioned what was meant by believing the polling.

I’m in Brampton, Ont. where @PierrePoilievre will soon be rallying supporters. Crowd filling out, but there is a divider closing off some of the room.

Lots of signs for local candidates, some “Canada is not for sale” hats & a few folks donning “do you believe the polls?”apparel. pic.twitter.com/QygWACBdJe — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) April 9, 2025

Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

10:20 a.m. EDT: Poilievre talks housing as Conservative, Liberal campaigns target Ontario

Today, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is unveiling another plank of his housing plan, promising to incentivize municipalities to cut building taxes.

He is committing that for every dollar of relief that a town or city offers, a federal Conservative government would reimburse 50 per cent. For example, if a municipality cut development charges by $50,000 Poilievre’s government would pay $25,000.

This follows his pledge to scrap the GST on new homes priced up to $1.3 million.

The party says these measures combined could cut housing taxes by $100,000 for the average home in high-priced markets, such as the GTA or Lower Mainland Vancouver.

The party says they’re budgeting $1.5 billion for this policy.

Poilievre, speaking at a build site in Milton, Ont. criticized the Liberals for their handling of the housing crisis and said they shouldn’t be trusted to fix it.

Later today, Poilievre will be rallying supporters in Woolwich, Ont. He is not the only leader campaigning in the GTA and surrounding areas today.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney flew into Toronto late last night and has stops planned in Brampton, Ont. and Hamilton, Ont., making today a bit of a battle in vote-rich Ontario.

As of dissolution, the Conservatives held 40 of the 121 seats in this province, while the Liberals had 77. Due to redistribution, which shifted the boundaries for many ridings, there’s one extra Ontario seat up for grabs in this campaign.

Latest Nanos tracking released this morning has the Liberals leading the Conservatives in Ontario by nine percentage points.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

Poilievre ‘closing the leadership gap’ as close race continues

The close race between the Liberals and Conservatives continues on Day 19 of the federal election campaign with a five-point difference separating the two main parties.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 9 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party remains in single digits at nine per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

The Conservatives have seen gains this week in seat-rich Ontario, where they sit at 41 per cent versus the Liberals at 48 per cent.

While Liberal Leader Mark Carney still enjoys a strong lead over Conservative Leader Piere Poilievre when Canadians are asked who they want as their next prime minister, the gap appears to be shrinking.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Supporters turn out for Singh in Saskatchewan

In what was his largest rally of the campaign so far, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pumped up the packed campaign office for Saskatoon West candidate Rachel Loewen Walker.

Local officials say 300 people turned up for Singh to give a speech to party faithful Wednesday night.

Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attends a rally at candidate Rachel Loewen Walker's campaign office during a campaign event, in Saskatoon, Sask., Wednesday, April 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Reminding volunteers that the New Democratic Party was founded in Saskatchewan, Singh encouraged people to send as many NDP MPs to Ottawa as possible.

The federal NDP is hoping to capitalize on the provincial party’s success in the 2024 election where it gained 13 seats in the legislature, nearly doubling the number of seats it had going into the vote.

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News senior political correspondent