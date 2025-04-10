Liberal, NDP announcements coming on Day 19 of campaign. Live updates here.

A composite image made from three file photographs shows, from left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Paris, France on Monday, March 17, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024; and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Saguenay, Que. on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Justin Tang, Jacques Boissinot)

Thursday should be another busy day on the campaign trail, with announcements coming from the Liberals and NDP.

Mark Carney has returned to Ontario, where he’ll be making an undisclosed announcement in Brampton at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The Liberal leader spent Wednesday in Alberta, where he pitched a plan to make Canada the “world’s leading energy superpower.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also has an announcement scheduled at 10:30 a.m. EDT from Saskatoon, Sask., after campaigning through B.C.’s Lower Mainland the previous day.

He pledged a universal pharmacare plan in Vancouver, then responded to a “defamatory” remark from a Saskatchewan Party MLA.

Polls show race between Liberals and Conservatives at the halfway point of the campaign A panel of strategists talk about how the debates could impact how voters feel about the party leaders as the campaign hits its halfway point.

Pierre Poilievre is continuing to tour Ontario Thursday, with a news conference planned in Milton at 10:30 a.m. EDT, and a “Canada First” rally scheduled in Woolwich hours later.

He slammed Carney’s leadership on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump offered temporary tariff relief to other nations, but excluded Canada and Mexico.

