Liberals announce slate of public safety measures, revamped gun-buyback program

Liberal Leader Mark Carney holds a rally in Saskatoon, Sask., on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BRAMPTON — Liberal Leader Mark Carney says he would give a fresh take to the buyback program for assault-style guns to make it more effective.

Carney is campaigning in Brampton, Ont. today where he visited a forensic training program at Sheridan College to announce a slate of public safety measures.

That includes making improvements to the Liberal gun buyback policy to compensate gun owners who are being forced to give up assault-style weapons the government has banned.

He is also promising legislation that would make it a criminal offence to “intentionally and willfully obstruct” access to places of worship, schools and community centres.

The plan would also make it a criminal offence to intimidate or threaten people in those locations.

Carney says a government led by him would revoke gun licenses for people convicted of violent offences, and toughen the oversight of firearms licensing.

He is also pledging to recruit 1,000 more RCMP workers to combat drug and human trafficking and organized criminal groups.

Carney says Canadians “deserve to feel safe.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.