The NDP estimates Carney’s budget plan would lead to $43B in cuts in three years

The NDP promised to deliver full public pharmacare within four years – if the party wins enough seats. Allison Bamford with more on their election promise.

SASKATOON — The NDP says it estimates that Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s plan to balance the operating budget will result in nearly $43 billion in spending cuts within three years.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh argues this could mean cuts to health care, since health transfers to the provinces come from the federal government’s operating budget.

Carney’s campaign website says that while operational spending will be reviewed, transfers to provinces — including the Canada Health Transfer — will be maintained.

The NDP says its estimate is based on the parliamentary budget officer’s fiscal projections, combined with the planned reversal of the capital gains tax increase announced in the 2024 budget.

Singh says that now is the time to expand investment in public services because U.S. tariffs are likely to trigger layoffs and drive up household expenses.

Carney has talked about increasing capital spending on things like infrastructure projects if the Liberals are re-elected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press