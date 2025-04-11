Carney in Ottawa today for cabinet committee meeting on U.S. relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a news conference about tariffs on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has suspended his election campaign yet again to deal with the fallout of U.S. tariffs.

Carney is expected to chair a meeting this morning with his cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations and national security.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly reversed course on his trade war Wednesday by pausing his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs for 90 days, keeping in place a universal 10 per cent tariff, as well as 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminum and automobile imports to the United States.

U.S. tariffs on Canada have not changed.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also in Ottawa today, scheduled to speak at the Broadbent Institute’s 2025 Progress Summit.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to hold a press conference in St. Catharines, Ont., in the morning and a rally in Windsor, Ont., in the evening.

