Party leaders rounding out third week of campaign in Ontario. Live updates here.

CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre talked housing, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the Liberal plan, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney pushed back on the campaign trail

The leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP will all be rounding out the third week of the federal election campaign in Ontario on Friday.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney returned to Ottawa the previous evening to deal with the latest developments in the trade war instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney announced the party’s crime-prevention plans – including legislation to revoke gun licences for violent offenders – while touring the province on Thursday, and faced hecklers during a stop in Hamilton.

On Friday morning, Jagmeet Singh is speaking at the Broadbent Institute’s Progress Summit in Ottawa, before the NDP leader flies out to Timmins.

In the evening, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has another of his “Canada First” rallies – which have drawn large crowds this week – planned in Windsor.

Poilievre unveiled another plank of his party’s housing plan on Thursday, with incentives for municipalities to cut building taxes to incentivize more construction.

Latest projections put Liberals in minority territory

With polls showing the Conservatives closing the gap on the leading Liberals, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research point to a minority government led by Mark Carney.

According to the organization, the Liberals would have taken at least 156 seats if the election were held April 6, when the projections were prepared.

That’s down 17 ridings from the previous week.

Pierre Poilievre’s party would have won at least 114 ridings, up eight from the last projections, released March 30.

Speaking to CTV’s Power Play, Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research, noted there were still 53 ridings considered “too close to call,” describing the current state of the campaign as “a horse race.”

