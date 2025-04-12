Poilievre heads to rival territory on federal election trail today

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign stop at Ontario Shipyards in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, April 11, 2025. Poilievre is slated to hold a press conference in the Ottawa suburb of Nepean, where Liberal Leader Mark Carney is campaigning to win a seat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre plans to visit his main rival’s turf today on the federal election trail.

Poilievre is slated to hold a press conference in the Ottawa suburb of Nepean, where Liberal Leader Mark Carney is campaigning to win a seat.

Poilievre is running for re-election in the neighbouring riding of Carleton.

Canadians head to the polls in a general election on April 28.

Party leaders are looking ahead to televised debates next week in Montreal.

A French-language debate is scheduled for Wednesday, while an English-language one will take place Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press