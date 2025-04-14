ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney apologizes for staffers who planted buttons at Conservative conference

By The Canadian Press

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Poilievre says he respects Supreme court decisions, Charter of Rights

Poilievre says he respects Supreme court decisions, Charter of Rights

‘Very dangerous step’: Carney on Poilievre’s use of notwithstanding clause

‘Very dangerous step’: Carney on Poilievre’s use of notwithstanding clause

'Undermines the Charter': Singh on notwithstanding clause

'Undermines the Charter': Singh on notwithstanding clause

Singh says he is the right person to lead the NDP

Singh says he is the right person to lead the NDP

CTV QP: Nik Nanos breaks down latest election polling

CTV QP: Nik Nanos breaks down latest election polling

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney says it was “unacceptable” for his party’s campaign staffers to plant buttons at a conservative conference in Ottawa last week that featured slogans like “Stop the Steal.”

As first reported by CBC News over the weekend, Liberal war room staffers told a reporter they planted the buttons at the Canada Strong and Free conference last week.

Some of the buttons sported the slogan “Stop the Steal” — a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss and subsequent protests — while others showed the crossed-out name of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s campaign manager.

When asked whether the staffers’ actions undermine trust in the Liberal party, Carney called the incident “totally unacceptable,” said he’d been unaware of it and offered an “unreserved” apology.

He said the people responsible have been “reassigned within the campaign.”

Carney’s campaign has largely focused on Trump’s threats to Canada and painting Poilievre as less equipped to deal with the president.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press