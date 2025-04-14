Carney, Poilievre in Montreal today as election campaign continues

Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives for a television interview at Maison de Radio Canada during a campaign stop in Montreal on Sunday, April 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are both campaigning in Montreal today, days before the federal leaders take part in debates.

Poilievre will hold a press conference in Montreal at 9 a.m. ET.

Carney will make an announcement in Dorval, Que., at 10 a.m. ET.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Toronto, scheduled to appear on CTV’s Your Morning and Breakfast Television before making an announcement at 10 a.m.

As the election heads into the home stretch leading up to the April 28 vote, party leaders are looking ahead to televised debates in Montreal this week.

A French-language debate is scheduled for Wednesday, while an English-language debate will take place on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.