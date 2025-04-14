Carney promises to revamp defence procurement, boost domestic research

Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

DORVAL — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is promising his government would change the way the government purchases military equipment and build up domestic research on advanced military technology.

Carney says he would create a separate defence procurement agency dedicated solely to streamlining military purchases that tend to get tangled in red tape.

The federal government has long been criticized for running a costly and slow military procurement system.

Carney also says he would create a new defence research bureau for domestic AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity technology.

He made the announcement today at Bombardier’s aerospace division headquarters in Dorval, Que.

Carney’s swing through the province comes just ahead of the French leaders’ debate on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.

With files from Catherine Morison in Dorval and Kyle Duggan in Ottawa