Federal Election 2025

Federal officials warn of disinformation risk tied to election debates

By The Canadian Press

This composite image made from five file photos shows, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 23, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on March 22, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 23, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 23, 2025; and co-Leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May on March 23, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi, Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld)

OTTAWA — Federal officials are advising voters to be on the lookout for online disinformation tied to the election debates this week.

Federal party leaders will square off in a televised French-language debate Wednesday and an English-language one on Thursday.

Laurie-Anne Kempton of the Privy Council Office told a media briefing today there is typically an increase in online activity around the time of leaders’ debates.

Kempton said most of that activity is legitimate political discussion and a key part of the democratic process.

She warned, however, that election debates can be exploited by people making false claims that are circulated widely.

Canadians head to the polls for a general election on April 28.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press