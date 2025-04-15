‘Everything is very expensive’: Tariffs, cost of living are major concerns in P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Sarah Plowman in Summerside, P.E.I.

With a population of 17,000 people, Summerside, Prince Edward Island can feel like a town, but the province’s second largest city is a hub for the region. To find voters, CTV News headed to the community hub, Credit Union Place, where people had the election on their minds in between swimming, exercising, and bowling.

Stephen and Merryman Porter live a half hour away in Saint Ann, P.E.I.

Stephen said he’s particularly concerned for young people this election, especially when it comes to jobs and housing.

“I’m equally concerned for elderly people and the most vulnerable people that have struggled to find great jobs to be able to support their families,” Stephen said. “I’d be looking for parties that have a platform that really addresses affordability and housing issues.”

The couple agreed they want to see more civility in political conversations, especially between politicians.

“The mudslinging really needs to go. Let’s hear what you’re bringing to the table, your policies, and what do you have to offer,” said Merryman.

CTV News also spoke with Lou Callaghan, whose top priorities are the economy, dropping the consumer carbon tax and building the country up, especially the military.

“It’s a joke, the equipment we have,” he said. “If not, people or countries like Russia, or whoever, can walk all over us, including the United States.”

Ed Nickerson, who was reading the newspaper in the lobby, said the bulk of the conversations he’s had about the election have focused on U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I want a government that’s going to stand up to Trump,” said Nickerson. “The person that’s going to not follow Trump, but be a leader and work for Canada.”

Speed walking around the track was Kenny Gallant, 70, who said health care matters most, followed by Trump and tariffs.

“New doctors, more doctors, more nurses,” Gallant said, adding he’s retired but works a part-time job and is concerned about the cost of living.

“Our taxes are high. The cost of living is high. Everything is very expensive, food. That just has to stop. No one on low income like myself can afford this.”

Others want change 20 minutes from Summerside, at the Confederation Bridge.

To leave the island, drivers must pay a $50 toll.

“Reducing the bridge toll or getting rid of it would be good for islanders,” said Fraser White, who added he also thought housing was a big issue.

“The housing rates are really high here on the island. I know they are everywhere.”

Vicki Marchbank, who was waiting to go bowling, says she thinks there’s a lot that needs to be fixed in Canada these days, including health care, homelessness, the minimum wage, education, and defence. Trump and tariffs are also top of mind.

While she said there’s a lot that’s currently wrong with Canada, she also points out it’s a strong country.

“Canada is a very well-established country. For years we’ve sat back and let other countries think we’re weak. We’re not. We have good, strong people. If you go back through history, all the wars going on, they always called on Canadians,” Marchbank said.

The bowler added she’s tired of listening to the politicians because to her, they focus more on each other than the issues.

“They’re putting other people down. They’re just ranting and raving. Like, stick to the issues,” said Marchbank.

“Canadians are not stupid. We know there’s things they cannot do until they get into parliament, until it goes through legislation and it gets passed.”

City of Summerside’s wants

Dan Kutcher, the mayor of City of Summerside, said he wants whoever takes office to make sure municipalities are adequately funded as cities take on more and face pressures that come with growth.

“I don’t think there’s one municipality across Canada that thinks it’s fully funded,” said Kutcher.

He notes Summerside has faced the same challenges as other places when it comes to housing and homelessness, but being on the ocean, the community must also figure out how it will adapt to a changing climate and rising sea levels.

“How do we prepare for what is really, really important?” he said. “Funding mechanisms weren’t originally set up for that.”

Summerside is unique in that it owns an electric utility that generates 60-65 per cent of the city’s power with large solar and wind farms.

The city has also been exploring building a hydrogen generator as a way to possibly transfer some of that energy, and is seeking to partner with the provincial and federal governments.