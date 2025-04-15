NDP, Bloc call for French language debate to be rescheduled due to conflict with Habs game

Left: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on April 14, 2025 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young). Middle: Montreal Canadiens on April 14, 2025 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes). Right: Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on April 15, 2025 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes).

The NDP and Bloc Québécois are calling offside on the timing of the French language leaders’ debate, pointing out that its current timeslot slides right into a critical Habs game.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to square off against Conservative Leader Piere Poilievre, Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, and Green Co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault in a televised debate on Wednesday, April 16.

The date was announced by the independent Leaders’ Debates Commission back on March 24.

But in a statement Tuesday, just a day before the debate, the NDP called on the commission to reconsider the timing, given that it falls on the final game of the regular season for the Montreal Canadiens and their third and final chance to clinch a playoff spot.

“We’re asking people—especially in Quebec—to choose between a critical democratic debate and cheering on the Habs in a must-win game,” Singh said in a statement. “This kind of political discussion shouldn’t compete with something that means so much to so many.”

The Habs game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set to get underway at the Bell Centre at 7 p.m. EDT – the French debate starts just an hour later at 8 p.m. EDT.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters in Montreal on Tuesday that his team has written to the debates commission about the timing of Wednesday’s debate. He said he understands that moving the date may be difficult, but he suggested the commission consider flipping the dates so the English debate happens Wednesday; and the French one takes place the day after.

Blanchet said the move would allow hockey fans to catch the end of the Habs game.

Singh pointed out that the request is not without precedent and that in 2011, the French language leaders’ debate was rescheduled to avoid a conflict with a Canadiens playoff game.“Hockey is in our blood,” Singh said. “This scheduling conflict makes the political system look out of touch and is going to have a serious impact on who tunes in to the only French debate of the campaign.”

Earlier in the day, when asked about his debate strategy, Carney seemed to joke that he would aim to inform those who tune into the debate instead of the hockey game.

“I’m going to concentrate on neither attack nor defence, but I will focus on transparency to inform those Canadians who choose to watch the debate instead of the Habs game,” Carney said. “And we’ll leave it to the Habs to decide the right combination of attack and defence over the course of le grand match.”

A televised debate in English will follow the next evening, April 17 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Early on in the campaign, Quebecor-owned TVA said it was cancelling a second French-language debate that it had proposed.

Carney was slammed for declining to take part in the debate ahead of its cancellation, with Blanchet accusing him of “hiding” from Quebec voters.

The station had also been asking each party to contribute $75,000 toward production costs for the debate. No date was ever set.

The Leaders’ Debates Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Singh’s statement.