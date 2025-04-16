Economy, housing major election concerns in coastal Quebec

The Percé rock is located about 45 minutes from Gaspe on the Gaspe peninsula.

The Mayor of Gaspé, Que. says his priority this federal election is the economy, followed by housing and infrastructure.

Besides tourism, fisheries and wind turbine manufacturing are two key industries. Mayor Daniel Côté notes how both industries employ approximately 1000 people and rely heavily on selling to the U.S. market. The threat of tariffs is a major concern.

“We have big, big, big problems with the U.S. tariff,” Côté says.

“So we need the support of federal government.”

Perched at the eastern tip of the Gaspé peninsula that reaches out to the Gulf of St. Lawrence— Gaspé’s population of about 15,000 live surrounded by water and mountains.

Francophones, anglophones and members of the Mi’kmaq Nation of Gespeg, an off-reserve Indigenous community, coexist together in a place that calls itself the birthplace of Canada. It was in Gaspé in 1534 where French Explorer Jacques Cartier first planted a cross and claimed the land in the name of the King of France when he stopped to seek shelter from a storm.

“So, this place is unique,” says Côté. “We have, great collaborations between the francophones, anglophones, and Mi’kmaq people. So we work together. We are a big community that lives together.”

Roxanne Dufresne Roxanne Dufresne is a coordinator at the nonprofit Birthplace of Canada who is also searching for a house to buy.

Roxanne Dufresne, 26, has lived in Gaspé her whole life.

She works as a coordinator at the Birthplace of Canada, a tourist and non-profit in the heart of Gaspé’s waterfront. It’s marked by a giant cross, wigwam and shops to represent Jacque Cartier’s cross, the Mi’kmaq inhabitants and English and French speaking merchants. From June to October it’s full of costumed historical characters.

We met Dufresne at the heritage site to talk about her community’s future.

She’s concerned about the cost of living for everyone, especially the cost of driving in a community where public transit isn’t robust.

According to CAA, the average price of gas in Canada is currently 128.9/L while the average price of gas on the Gaspé peninsula is 156.9/L.

“We need a more solid system for people who don’t have car,” she said.

But as someone looking to buy a house with her husband, her top concern is housing. She notes how in about 2006-2007 her mom bought a house for $50,000. Dufresne said now that same house, which has been renovated, is worth about $300,000. Houses are expensive and in Gaspé they’re old and cost a lot to heat.

Gaspé The City of Gaspé has a population of 15,000.

“Housing is an issue everywhere,” she said. “If we want to put people to work, let’s build houses. And let’s not build luxury condos. Let’s build practical, smaller apartments for people who are just out of school and need a place to live in.’

According to data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, as of 2024, the vacancy rate Gaspé was 0.3 per cent.

Housing is also a concern for Mayor Côté who says about 100 homes were built in the community in each of the past five years, but more affordable housing is needed.

“The federal government and the provincial government must invest in affordable housing,” says Côté.

Finding an apartment can also be tricky.

”You kind of have to know someone who refers you to someone who maybe has, an apartment,” says Dufresne.

As federal leaders promise to build more houses, Dufresne isn’t interested in the number of builds being promised but rather how the parties plan to achieve their goal.

“Who are going to build these houses? And who are these houses going to be for, and are they going to be affordable?”

Simon Poirier Simon Poirier owns the restaurant Brise Bise in Gaspé.

Simon Poirier, owner of the Brise Bise Bistrobar, is concerned about what will happen with the U.S.

“So, we want to be sure that who’s gonna win the election is going to take care of that.”

Seafood is a featured prominently on the menu. Given that Canadian seafood is already dealing with a 25 per cent tariff from China and U.S. President Donald Trump had previously threatened to impose a tariff on Canadian seafood, Poirier he wants to have more certainty around the price of the food he’s buying.

“We just hope that it’s not going to be, get higher than, than now,” Poirier said.

The Gaspé Peninsula is a popular tourist destination anyway. But given trade tensions with the U.S., people like Poirier hope Canadian travellers will visit.

“It’s very important because in the summertime, it’s the reason that we can, stay open all the year,” he said.

Mayor Côté also wants the federal government to prioritize infrastructure spending on things like wharfs, recreational facilities and the Forillon National Park within Gaspe, including the Cap-Des-Rosiers.

He also noted how leaders haven’t talked a lot about climate change. Being on the water, the community is exposed to storms, but the shrimp fishery has also lost out as the St. Lawrence warms up and shrimp stocks decrease.