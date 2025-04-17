‘I am not Justin Trudeau’: Carney defends record as party leaders spar over economy, immigration and crime

For the first time this election campaign, Canadians got a chance to see four of the main party leaders square off against each other and make their pitches as to why they should be the next person to lead the country.

Here’s how the leaders’ debate in French on Wednesday night unfolded, as reported by CTVNews.ca journalists.

8:00 p.m. EDT: More difficult to recruit women as candidates, Carney says

Responding to a question about concerns around the status of women moving backwards, Carney says it has become more difficult to recruit female candidates.

“We defend the rights of women all the time,” Carney adds.

The moderator points out the fact that there are no women on the debate stage tonight.

8:00 p.m. EDT: Poilievre stands by plans to override Charter

Towards the end of the debate, facing criticism from his opponents on his plans to override the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Poilievre was defiant.

The Conservative leader has vowed to use the notwithstanding clause to ensure multiple-murderers can serve consecutive life sentences – which were deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Critics have cautioned against the plans, arguing it would undermine Canada’s rule of law.

Poilievre said he will never apologize for “locking murderers up.”

7:59 p.m. EDT: Singh touts half of NDP candidates are women

The NDP leader says he will never roll back women’s rights, pointing out that through his party’s supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals, they passed pharmacare, which covers contraceptives.

Singh then touted that half of NDP candidates are women and blasted other parties for the lack of women representation in their candidate slate.We will always defend women’s rights, the NDP leader says.

7:58 p.m. EDT: Quebecers need to be respected as equals: Blanchet

Asked whether Canada is united or divided, Blanchet said while Canadians are banding together to face the threat of Trump, it shouldn’t be at the expense of the Quebec identity.

“The threat of Mr. Trump needs to be taken seriously,” Blanchet said. “But to leverage that in the name of nation-building, building a Canadian identity in which we’re explicitly asking Quebecers to consider their attachment to language, to culture, to the immigration model, as frivolities, I disagree with that.”

“Quebec should be treated as an equal,” he also said. Blanchet later said — while discussing Quebec independence and negotiations with Trump — that the province needs a strong voice and that it’s currently being dismissed in favour of other provinces during the trade war with the United States.

7:56 p.m. EDT: Poilievre defends plans for CBC, Radio-Canada

Questioned on how the Conservatives could deliver on their promise to protect the CBC’s French-language Radio-Canada while defunding the rest of the CBC, Poilievre insisted “it is possible.”

Even though Radio-Canada shares office space with many other CBC departments, Poilievre suggested the CBC would be able to continue operating without government funding.

“The CBC can just operate with its own revenues as an NGO, as a non-government organization,” he said.

7:54 p.m. EDT: Singh blasts moderator over being cut off

During the portion of protecting the French language, Singh used his time to complain about being cut off while talking about health care prior.

He told moderator Patrice Roy that it was not fair that he was not allowed to talk about the issue, which he said was something he was passionate about. Singh then pointed out that among the four leaders, his speaking time was shorter.

Singh added that public health care is part of the Canadian identity, and he should be allowed to talk about it and question other leaders during open debates.

7:53 p.m. EDT: Carney on pre-emptive use of notwithstanding clause

“The question is, do we have rights and freedoms here in Canada. Are we equal. And we need to consider the right balance,” Carney says when asked whether Quebec has the right to defend the French language using the notwithstanding clause.

He adds that the use of the notwithstanding clause in a pre-emptive way is question for the Supreme Court of Canada.

Quebec lawmakers have used the clause in the past to pass laws, particularly around French language and culture, which the supreme court deemed unconstitutional under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

7:49 p.m. EDT: Immigration system must consider capacity: Blanchet

Blanchet said the number of immigrants Canada welcomes should consider the capacity of each province to process applications and integrate newcomers.

Quebec, he said, is at capacity.

Premier François Legault has raised concerns over the number of immigrants and asylum seekers as well, saying the number puts a strain on the housing market and social services.

7:43 p.m. EDT: Carney would continue international aid

Next question asks whether Canada should cut international aid. Carney says he would continue providing funding for UNWRA, the U.N. agency that serves the Palestinian territories, but which has come under fire at times for alleged ties by some members to Hamas.

“We are in a situation where we need to have an immediate ceasefire. We need to have all the hostages returned, and we need to resume humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Carney says.

He points out that the federal government has pledged $100 million to be provided in humanitarian aid to Gaza through organizations that are working there.

7:44 p.m. EDT: Singh slams Poilievre’s UNRWA remarks

Singh slammed Poilievre’s remarks about UNRWA, saying that the agency is the only group helping Palestinians on the ground. He called the Tory leaders remarks disgusting, unacceptable, and hateful.

The NDP leader also challenged Carney to call what is happening in Gaza “genocide.” The Liberal leader said what is happening is horrible, but he will not use the word to politicize the situation.

7:41 p.m. EDT: Poilievre would cut funding to UNRWA

Asked about his party’s platform of cutting foreign aid, Poilievre pointed to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency as one specific target.

Referring to allegations that 12 UNRWA staff members were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack against Israel, Poilievre accused the U.N. agency of using “funds for Hamas” and said it should not receive Canadian support.

UNRWA is the main provider of aid in Gaza, and one of the key service providers for Palestinian refugees.

The U.N. responded to the allegations by firing the accused staff members and launching an investigation, finding evidence that “might indicate” nine of the workers “may have been involved.”

More broadly, Poilievre said a Conservative government would audit recipients of Canadian aid.

7:39 p.m. EDT: Leaders spar over Quebec City transport project options

The leaders during the debate were asked whether they support a tramway in Quebec City or the Third Link. The former is a public transportation rail system in the city, and the latter is a tunnel or bridge connecting the north and south shores of the St. Lawrence River between Quebec City and Levis.

The Third Link, in addition, has long been a controversial project in the province. Singh said he’s in favour of the tramway as public transportation, but against the Third Link, which he said would have a negative environmental impact.

Poilievre said he would exclusively support the Third Link, and accused the other leaders of trying to take away people’s cars.

Blanchet, meanwhile, said the municipality and the province both support the tramway project, and therefore it should be the job of the federal government to support it, including financially.

“For the moment, if there were a Third Link, we have no idea what it would be,” Blanchet said, adding one can’t support or oppose a project that doesn’t exist. “It’s where, it’s when, how much does it cost, what colour will it be?”

Carney, for his part, said yes to the tramway, because the project is underway, and agreed with Blanchet that one can’t support a project that doesn’t exist, in reference to the Third Link.

Poilievre then quipped, though the other leaders didn’t appear to react, that he believes the Third Link will be blue, seemingly referencing the Conservatives’ colour.

7:29 p.m. EDT: Immigration shouldn’t outpace new housing. Poilievre says

Asked for his position on immigration, Poilievre said a Conservative government would seek to bring population growth in line with new housing construction.

He accused the Liberals of letting immigration grow “out of control,” which he said has put strain on the housing market, particularly in Quebec.

The Conservative leader also said Canada needs a better process to evaluate refugee claims.

7:26 p.m. EDT: Canada must be human, but ‘realistic’ on migrants

Next question asks whether each leader would accept Haitian migrants.

Carney says that while “this is a question of humanity” involving some of the most vulnerable people in North America, “there are limits.”

He says we have to be human, but also realistic. “Canada cannot accept everyone, and we have an agreement with the Americans, the Safe Third Country Agreement, and under that agreement, we will send back most asylum seekers,” Carney says.

On another question about immigration, Carney says he would continue a cap on immigration put in place under his predecessor.

“The system isn’t working,” Carney says. The Liberals would maintain a cap on immigration “for a couple of years,” Carney says, in order to increase capacity to welcome newcomers to Canada when it comes to housing, training, language training in Quebec, and ensuring the social safety net can accept them.

7:25 p.m. EDT: Singh on immigration crisis

Singh blames previous Liberal and Conservative governments for not investing resources into housing to welcome immigrants.

The ongoing immigration crisis should not be blamed on immigrants, the NDP leader says.

When asked if he would reduce the number of immigrants, Singh said it is not a simple yes or no answer. The NDP leader suggested a fact-based and needs-based approach to the problem.

7:18 p.m. EDT: Poilievre endorses nuclear energy

The Conservative leader unreservedly endorsed nuclear energy, pointing out that 60 per cent of Ontario’s energy is nuclear.

But Poilievre suggested government bureaucracy is slowing down construction of new plants, and not adding any benefit to the safety of the facilities.

Poilievre said the Conservatives would decrease government intervention and let scientists steer the process.

7:13 p.m. EDT: Carney would involve Indigenous leaders

Carney says he would “never” impose pipelines on Indigenous communities that don’t want them. However he says “our relationship with the United States has changed everything” and produced national security problems around energy.

He says all the premiers have agreed on the need for an energy corridor and that process would involve Indigenous leaders.

Carney says that while emergency powers could be used to fast-track federal approvals, any plan would still need provincial approvals as well.

7:12 p.m. EDT: ‘Majority rules,’ says Poilievre

Asked how a Conservative government would deal with pipeline pushback from First Nations, Poilievre suggested he could get buy-in from most Indigenous communities.

He pointed to the cancelled Northern Gateway project, and said a majority of First Nations that would have been impacted were in favour of the pipeline.

When there is a split among Indigenous communities, Poilievre said his government’s approach would be “majority rules.”

7:11 p.m. EDT: Quebec should be green energy leader

Asked whether Canada should increase its oil production, Blanchet says the country should be progressively reducing its production and reliance on the resource.

The cost of climate change to households, he said, is too high. Blanchet and the Bloc’s platform are opposed to any pipeline passing through Quebec, and want to tax oil and gas company profits.

7:02 p.m. EDT: Carney says Canada needs pipelines

Carney says Canada should increase oil production in order to reduce imports, particularly from the U.S., and that involves pipelines. He says that at the same time, Canada should invest in carbon capture and storage as well.

Asked whether climate change is still a priority for the Liberals since he scrapped the consumer-facing carbon tax, he says it is. He says the consumer-facing carbon tax accounted for just six per cent of emissions and that the industrial carbon tax still targets big polluters.

Carney denies a suggestion from Blanchet that Quebec is being penalized by the cancellation of the industrial carbon tax.

7:01 p.m. EDT: Poilievre vows to increase oil production

The Conservative leader argued bill C-69 has made Canada too reliant on U.S. fuel imports, and promised his party he would revoke it elected.

The legislation requires a variety of assessments for resource projects, including for environmental, health and economic impacts. It also requires that projects respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Poilievre said the bill is a pipeline-killer.

He also argued Canada can help reduce global emissions by increasing liquefied natural gas exports, suggesting if the country helped India shift its reliance away from coal it would be a net benefit.

6:57 p.m. EDT: Singh evades question on oil production

Singh says he supports investing federal funds on clean and renewable energy, including an “East-west” energy grid.

We need renewable energy for our future, the NDP leader says. When pressed if he is in favour of increasing oil production, Singh would not directly answer the question but instead repeating that he would support clean energy.

6:56 p.m. EDT: ‘Harry Potter budgets’

“I have a problem with what I call Harry Potter budgets, you have to do magic,” Blanchet said, pushing back against Carney’s economic proposals.

During a recession or possibly in the face of one, Blanchet said, the federal government should be paying for public infrastructure projects, such as Quebec City’s tramway.

6:54 p.m. EDT: Singh on fixing health-care crisis

When asked if the federal government should create more federal health programs or increase health transfers to provinces so they can address the health care crisis, Singh says both can be done at once.

He says there is no need to choose as both federal and provincial governments could come together to get more health-care workers and expand pharmacare.

6:48 p.m. EDT: Poilievre claims credit for 200,000 homes

Singh said rent and housing costs doubled under the last Conservative government, and claimed only six affordable homes were built during the period that Poilievre was housing minister in 2015.

Poilievre took credit for 200,000 homes built during his tenure – something he has done before, based on Statistics Canada data showing 194,461 total housing units were completed that year.

The Conservative leader reiterated his party’s plan to “remove red tape” and incentivize lower building taxes from municipalities. He argued the Liberal plan – which includes more government-built housing – would only increase bureaucracy and make life less affordable.

6:47 p.m. EDT: Singh attacks opponents’ housing records

Singh claimed that during the previous Liberal and Conservative governments, rents and housing costs doubled. He clashed with Poilievre over the number of houses he built when he was a housing minister. Singh said Poilievre only constructed six homes, which Poilievre said is not true.

The NDP leader then brought up Carney’s previous job at Brookfield Asset Management and said the company benefited from the housing crisis the Liberals worsened.

6:46 p.m. EDT: ‘I’m not Justin Trudeau’

Poilievre attacks Carney on housing, saying he’s repeating the same promises Justin Trudeau did for 10 years.

Carney responds that he was Governor of the Bank of England when Trudeau was prime minister.

Carney hits back at Poilievre in the debate, saying his answer to every crisis is to cut taxes and bureaucracy and says the Conservative leader represents “the ultra-rich.”He adds that “Mr. Poilievre is not Justin Trudeau. I’m not Justin Trudeau either.

”He says the question in this election is who will be prime minister next to face Mr. Trump.

6:45 p.m. EDT: Leaders joke about U.S. products they’re skipping

Asked which American products the leaders are skipping in light of Trump’s tariffs, all four men listed grocery items in particular they’re trying to purchase domestically.

For Blanchet, strawberries. Carney, all alcohol.

Singh — who pointed out he does lots of the cooking at home compared to Carney — listed several items, including apples.

“This is a delicious conversation,” Poilievre said, before adding: “For me, it’s beef. I love beef.”Laughing, Blanchet and Poilievre agreed to someday share a meal of Quebec beef.

6:36 p.m. EDT: Singh on high cost of living

On the high cost of living, Singh says he will put price caps on essential groceries and stop corporate landlords from buying affordable houses and apartments, both of which he has previously announced on the campaign trail.

He adds that he will keep federal land and build affordable housing there. Singh then accused the Liberals and Conservatives of letting “rich speculators” from buying up affordable housing.

6:35 p.m. EDT: ‘Progress’: Blanchet quips as Carney agrees on supply management

While debating supply management, Blanchet raised the Bloc’s Bill C-282, passage of which was one half of an ultimatum his party presented to the Liberals.

Asked what he would do to protect supply management, Blanchet said he’d bring back Bill C-282, which never passed the Senate.

Interjecting, Carney said when it comes to the bill, maybe he agrees with Blanchet, to which the Bloc leader quipped: “That’s progress.”

6:32 p.m. EDT: Carney on support for workers

Carney says the Liberal plan, to be unveiled this weekend, will invest $500 billion in Canada over the next five years, and that will be key in negotiations with Trump. When it comes to workers, Carney says the Liberals are putting forward a strategic fund to support manufacturing, specifically for the auto sector.

He says the Liberal counter-tariff system also contains $7 billion in incentives for the automakers to keep production and workers in Canada.

To a question about which U.S.-made products each leader has given up, Carney says he has given up U.S. wine and other alcohol.

6:26 p.m. EDT: Poilievre attacks Carney’s economic record

The Conservative leader tried to tie Carney to economic difficulties under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney served as informal economic advisor to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was hired as a special adviser on a Liberal task force on economic growth in September.

Carney was appointed Bank of Canada governor by Trudeau’s Conservative predecessor, Stephen Harper, but left in June 2013. Carney has also said Harper once approached him to serve as finance minister.

Poilievre also said his government would increase energy shipments to Europe to help Canada achieve greater economic independence.

6:22 p.m. EDT: Blanchet pushes back on Carney’s record

During open debate about negotiating with Trump, Blanchet stepped in to question Carney’s record of managing crises.

Whereas Carney is pitching himself as having experience with crisis management and negotiation, Blanchet said, he hasn’t seen proof of that in a political context.

“We have to take your word on that without you having political experience,” Blanchet said.

6:19 p.m. EDT: Singh targets Carney’s priorities, Blanchet’s record

Singh attacks Carney, telling him that visiting King Charles first before increasing the EI for people who lose their jobs shows what his priorities are. The NDP leader says his number one priority is the workers impacted by the tariffs.

Singh then turns his focus on Blanchet who he says did nothing for the people of Quebec, voting against measures that would help them.

6:17 p.m. EDT: Carney says Quebec’s language and culture not ‘on the table’

In an open debate portion, Carney says the French language, Quebec’s culture and supply management “will never be on the table” in negotiations with the U.S.

He responds to Blanchet attacking his track record of achievements by pointing out he has only been prime minister for a month. To an attack from Singh that he hasn’t done enough support workers, Carney says that all money from counter-tariffs would go toward affected workers.

6:15 p.m. EDT: Blanchet on negotiating with Trump

Blanchet says the Canadian government has to negotiate rationally with Trump, who is causing damage globally, as well as in the United Staes.

On the campaign trail, Blanchet has pitched pandemic-style wage subsidies for workers affected by the trade war, to guarantee domestic purchasing in procurement, and to protect supply management.

6:14 p.m. EDT: Singh wants to prioritize health care

Singh, standing in between Poilievre and Blanchet, said he wants to expand pharmacare and dental care as the two things he will put forward that will change the lives of Canadians that has nothing to do with the U.S.

When it comes to dealing with President Trump, Singh said he will invest and not cut, reiterating the need to strengthen the health care system. During the open debate, the NDP leader then accused Poilievre of wanting to “Americanize” and privatize the public health care system.

6:13 p.m. EDT: Poilievre denies he would be most Trump-like leader

Poilievre argued he’s the best candidate to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump because he would overturn Liberal economic policies, which he said have made the country weaker.

He denied charges from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that he would be the most Trump-like leader of the candidates.

6:12 p.m. EDT: Trump emphasizes longtime Quebec issues: Blanchet

During his opening statements, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said U.S. President Donald Trump and his global trade war have brought to the fore Quebec issues he’s been raising since before the president’s return to the White House. Namely, he said, Quebec needs its own open and free market, based on its own resources. The province, meanwhile, should be able to emphasize its difference, when it comes to language, culture, and immigration.

The Bloc leader has always focused on this issues, he said, but they’re now more important than ever in the context of Trump.

6:11 p.m. EDT: Poilievre touts tax cut promise

For his two proposals, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre touted his party’s promises to cut the income tax rate by 15 per cent for the lowest tax bracket, and to scrap the GST on new houses.

The latter, along with incentives for cities to reduce development taxes, could save up to $100,000 on the cost of new homes, he said.

6:10 p.m. EDT: Carney says Trump respects people who understand how the world works

Carney gives his answer to a question about why he’s the best person to negotiate with Trump. Carney says in a crisis, you have to plan for the worst. He says Canada needs a plan to build a strong economy and to react with strength. He adds that Trump respects people who are strong, and who understand how the world works, particularly how the private sector works.

6:07 p.m. EDT: Carney on speeding up home construction

For the first question, leaders are being asked to name two things they’d put forward, that will change the lives of Canadians, but that have nothing to do with the United States.

Carney is up first. He says we need to double the pace of new home construction, saying it’s absolutely fundamental. He says we also need to promote and strengthen our cultural institutions in Canada.

Leaders' debate Mark Carney, Yves-Francois Blanchet, Jagmeet Singh, and Pierre Poilievre are seen on stage ahead of the French-language Leaders' Debate on April 16, 2025.

5:55: p.m. EDT: What’s at stake in the French debate

The former communications director to former prime minister Stephen believes tonight’s debate is a chance for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet to “save the furniture.”

“I believe the leader who will win tonight’s debate, whatever that means, is the leader who ultimately will – you know when you’re on a plane and there’s turbulence and you hear the pilot’s voice, and you get reassured – and I believe both Mr. Carney and Mr. Poilievre will try and embody the pilot on a plane that’s going through turbulence,” Dimitri Soudas said, speaking on Power Play with Vassy Kapelos.

“Mr. Blanchet is going to have a hard time. Why? Because the Bloc Québécois . E proposition is we can defend Quebec’s interests in Ottawa. His challenge – Canadians, Quebecers are looking for who will defend Quebec’s interests in Washington – and that’s where he’s marginalized himself.”

Tom Mulcair, the former leader of the federal NDP, agrees that the debate is the Bloc leader’s only chance to distinguish himself from the pack.

“He’s got to go after Carney, and he will, but he’s got to do it respectfully and carefully, because the old story, you know, you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. If he’s too sharp in his attacks, people will turn against him, so he’s got to try to dose that properly,” Mulcair said.

In addition to showing Canadians that they can face Trump, Soudas says the leaders have to demonstrate how they can ease the anxiety everyone is feeling at the moment.

“It’s white noise,” he said. “Who can be the white noise that the country is looking for in a moment of anxiety?”

Meanwhile, for Quebec voters watching, they will be looking for stability, said Dominique Anglade. The former Quebec Liberal Party leader says while the debate will give Blanchet an opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Carney, it’ll be an uphill battle.

“What are we going to see with Mark Carney is whether he can really rally Quebecers around what he has to do for the rest of Quebec. And what I would say is, Quebecers are really looking for stability,” Anglade said. She noted that identity politics is not playing a huge role in this election when before it was a winning strategy in the province.

Mulcair described it as a “sea change” in Quebec.“ The friends that I have who are sovereigntists are all saying the same thing this time around. It’s like there’s something bigger than that going on right now,” he said.

5:10 p.m. EDT: ‘Never be aggressive’: former Bloc leader

Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe says tonight’s French-language leaders’ debate could be critical to determining whether the winning party forms a minority or majority government.

While the Bloc was competitive in the province at the time of Parliament’s dissolution, the Liberals have surged in Quebec at the expense of the separatist party. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, however, is largely untested in debates, which could make room for Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet, Duceppe told CTV’s Power Play host Vassy Kapelos in an interview ahead of the French-language face-off.

Duceppe said his advice for Blanchet is to “go toe-to-toe” with Carney on his Quebec priorities, namely softwood lumber, supply management, and aluminum.

“Every time (Liberals) were in majority, negotiating with Mexico and the United States, those priorities for Quebec were put aside,” Duceppe said. “When they’re in minority (governments), then it’s different.”

The key, the longtime former Bloc leader said, is: “be prepared and never be aggressive.”

“You have to be, I think, polite, have a clear debate,” he added.Duceppe — who participated in more than a dozen debates during his political career — also said his advice for the candidates is to relax day-of.

“Because if you don’t know your files right that day, I mean, it’s too late,” he said.

4:50 p.m. EDT: Leaders begin arriving

It’s a rainy afternoon in Montreal as the leaders have begun to arrive at Maison de Radio-Canada, where the debate is being held.

Pierre Poilievre Anaida Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre arrive at the French-language federal leaders' debate, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrived first, coming out of his campaign bus with his wife, Anaida. He was shortly followed by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who spoke briefly to reporters in French before going inside the building.

Jagmeet Singh Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh arrives for the French-language federal election debate, in Montreal on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Singh said he was looking forward to presenting NDP’s vision that the party will fight for the people and not for the CEOs. He concluded his remarks, cheering on the Canadiens: “Go Habs Go.”

Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney arrives for the French-language federal leaders' debate, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Yves-Francois Blanchet Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet arrives for the French-language federal election debate, in Montreal on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

4:22 p.m. EDT: Green co-leader says commission ‘caved’

Addressing reporters outside the debate venue, Green Co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault suggested there was outside pressure to exclude him from the event.

“It appears that the commission caved in to pressure from other parties,” Pedneault said, calling it a “sad day for democracy.”

Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault holds a press conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

He did not provide any further details or proof, and said the Greens were still waiting on answers from the Leaders’ Debate Commission.“Our country is on the line,” Pedneault said. “We should be more democratic than what’s happening south of the border.”

The co-leader said his party will be releasing its full platform soon, and intends to “keep fighting for a greener, fairer future for Canadians.”

4:21 p.m. EDT: Economy, housing major election concerns in coastal Quebec

Percé rock The Percé rock is located about 45 minutes from Gaspe on the Gaspe peninsula.

The mayor of Gaspé, Que. says his priority this federal election is the economy, followed by housing and infrastructure.

Besides tourism, fisheries and wind turbine manufacturing are two key industries. Mayor Daniel Côté notes how both industries employ approximately 1000 people and rely heavily on selling to the U.S. market. The threat of tariffs is a major concern.

“We have big, big, big problems with the U.S. tariff,” Côté says.

“So we need the support of federal government.”

Read the full story here.

4:10 p.m. EDT: Meet your leaders

CTV News has a profile of each party leader who is participating in tonight’s debate. Here are excerpts from those profiles.

Mark Carney

Liberal Leader Mark Carney shakes the hand of a young Oilers fan as he makes a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Liberal Leader Mark Carney shakes the hand of a young Oilers fan as he makes a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Fourteen days after winning his party’s leadership election with a centrist campaign, Liberal Leader Mark Carney is banking on the broader Canadian public viewing him as a viable option for “positive” change.

Carney – who has never run in a federal election – is now the leading figure in one for the long-governing party hoping to secure a fourth term.

Read full profile here.

Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a federal election campaign stop in Montreal, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been auditioning for the role of prime minister for years. But, after riding high in the polls against Justin Trudeau, he’s heading into this federal election campaign fighting to maintain his advantage.

A career politician — and the youngest MP in Parliament at the time of his first election win — Poilievre has been elected and re-elected to his Ottawa-area riding seven consecutive times.

Read full profile here.

Jagmeet Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gives remarks NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gives remarks at a press conference during a campaign stop in Timmins, Ont., Sunday, April 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spent months helping stave off a snap election, but now he’s off to the races, in a campaign triggered by a new Liberal prime minister who is banking on the leadership switch-up being enough to satiate progressive voters looking for change.

Now, the lead New Democrat has to navigate slipping support for his party, a nationwide appetite for a strong defender to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, and selling voters on the need to protect relatively new social supports such as dental and pharmacare.

Read full profile here.

Yves-François Blanchet

Yves-Francois Blanchet Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet arrives for a luncheon with candidates in Sainte-Therese, Que., Wednesday, March 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is leading his party into this campaign having to perform a delicate balancing act. As the leader of a separatist party in Quebec, he’ll be trying to pick up seats across the province at a time when there’s a country-wide surge in national pride.

According to recent polling from Nanos Research, while the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck nationwide, Quebec could come down to a two-way contest between the Liberals and the Bloc.

Read full profile here.

3:32 p.m. EDT: May disputes Leaders’ Debate Commission’s claim

Debate removal shows 'a desire by larger parties to keep out the Greens’: May Green Co-Leader Elizabeth May calls the latest decision to exclude Green leaders from the federal debates as ‘a rude awakening.’

Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May is refuting a claim that her party made a “strategic decision” not to nominate candidates in certain ridings.

She’s responding to the Leaders’ Debates Commission’s decision to rescind its invitation to Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault to participate in tonight’s debate.

The commission’s reasoning is that the Green Party has not fulfilled two of three criteria to participate: having candidates in 90 per cent of ridings, polling at four per cent support 28 days before election day and having at least one sitting MP at dissolution.

Read more here.

1 p.m. EDT: Carney reacts to Green Party being disinvited

Carney says that while the commission’s decision to disinvite the Green Party to the debates is “unfortunate” and “surprising,” it’s an independent body.

He says what’s important is that issues like climate change, the energy transition, nature and biodiversity are appropriately aired during the debate.

What you need to know about debate

The themes for tonight’s debates are cost of living, energy and climate, trade war, identity and sovereignty, and immigration and foreign affairs.

The moderator will be Radio-Canada’s Patrice Roy.

Read more here.

On the trail: NDP leader ‘under the weather’ ahead of debates, local candidates join picket line

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is not feeling well ahead of tonight’s French-language leaders’ debate.

A campaign staffer told reporters he has been “under the weather,” leading his team to lighten his schedule ahead of the high-stakes event.

On Wednesday morning, Montreal NDP candidates joined a local picket line to support daycare workers with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS).

Singh was not in attendance. Campaign staff told CTV News they’re confident he will be able to rally and perform well at the debate tonight, but have not disclosed specifics about his health.

7:55 a.m. EDT: Green co-leader disinvited to debate

Green Party uninvited from leaders' debates The Green Party no longer meets the eligibility criteria to participate. CTV News’ Judy Trinh explains.

Hours before Wednesday’s French-language leaders’ debate, organizers announced they had disinvited the Green Party from the event.

Green Co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault was set to face off against Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

The Leaders’ Debate Commission said Pedneault’s invitation was rescinded because his party failed to meet the participation criteria that had been set out, including having candidates in 90 per cent of ridings.

The Greens are running candidates in 232 of Canada’s 343 federal electoral districts.

In response, Pedneault called the decision both “unfounded” and “undemocratic.”

“Somehow they decided that what matters most here isn’t a fair debate, it’s a debate, the one that they’re trying to create, that protects the status quo, that keeps the powerful comfortable and silences the rest of us,” Pedneault said.

Read the full story.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist, with files from The Canadian Press