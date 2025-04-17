‘I’m with you’: Neil Young endorses Mark Carney in an open letter

Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young has endorsed Mark Carney in an open letter published on the musician’s official website.

“I believe you are the person our country needs to lead us through this crazy situation and bring us out the other side as a stronger, smarter, more resilient Canada, our core values of caring and fairness and generosity intact, along with our souls,” the letter, dated Monday, reads.

“Without a doubt, you’ve got the chops to get it done. And man, you have got the guts to take it on.”

The Toronto-born musician detailed his time growing up in Omemee, Ont., and later in Winnipeg.

Although Young now lives in the U.S. and was recently granted American citizenship, giving him dual citizenship, he writes, “I am a Canadian and always will be.”

The letter also outlines the challenges Canada is facing, with Young also calling out U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Canada is facing threats to its very existence, incredibly from people we thought were our friends,” Young writes.

“They want our resources, they want our land, they want our fisheries, they want our water, they want our Arctic, maybe they want our souls. I know the U.S. president could use a soul.”

Other endorsement

Toronto-born actor Mike Myers has appeared in two videos with Carney during the federal election campaign.

Myers, who holds three citizenships, has also been vocal on his support for Canada after Trump made comments that the country would “be much better off” as the 51st U.S. state, appearing in several Saturday Night Live skits mocking the U.S. administration and wearing a “Canada is not for sale” shirt at the show’s curtain call.

Young’s Trump disputes

Young is also no stranger to publicly denouncing Trump, prior to this open letter.

In 2020, Young sued the Trump campaign for copyright infringement for the repeated use of his two songs “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk.”

This came after Young wrote a letter on his website that same year expressing disapproval over Trump’s use of the singer’s music at campaign rallies.

Trump first used Young’s song to announce he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination back in 2015.

The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park and Tom Petty’s family also issued legal action against the Trump campaign for also using their music at rallies.

Young was also vocal on safety and prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he condemned Spotify for “spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them,” in a now-deleted post on his website.

As a result, he asked his managers and record label to remove his music from Spotify in 2022. Last year, his music returned to Spotify.

In Young’s letter to Carney, Young notes, “It takes more than bravado to fight this kind of a threat,” referring to the U.S. administration.

“It takes brains, deep economic knowledge of how the world works, it takes strong, intelligent strategies, and the ability to recognize and seize opportunities both at home and on the world stage, opportunities that can bring a new level of prosperity and safety to people…..people who right now may be paralyzed with fear as they look to the future of Canada and the world.”

“It’s a heavy lift for sure, Mr. Carney. But I, for one, am with you all the way,” Young concludes.

With files from The Canadian Press, The Associated Press and CNN