Poilievre, Carney battle in tense exchange focused on Trump. Live debate updates here.

Four of the main party leaders have one last opportunity tonight to challenge each other on the debate stage and sway voters before the campaign heads to the homestretch.

Fresh from the French-language debate, Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet are facing off once again in the English debate.

Tonight’s face-off could be the leaders’ final chance to convince voters who plan to cast their ballots this Easter long weekend when advanced polls open. In the last federal election, more than 5.7 million people voted at advance polls.

According to the latest Nanos Research polling, Carney’s Liberals remain ahead of Poilievre’s Conservatives. Singh’s New Democrats are a distant third, followed by Blanchet’s Bloc.

“You built a campaign against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax. But they’re both gone.” - line of the night, line of both nights, so far.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

7:28 p.m.: Blanchet makes his case for expanding Old Age Security

Blanchet was asked how he would pay for the increases to Old Age Security (OAS) he’s been pushing for.

“The best way to do it is to have everybody pay its fair share in terms of tax, which means that one should not be entitled to hide money in fiscal paradise in order not to pay him or his clients or friends, not to pay billions of dollars in taxes that could be used to help the situation of elders,” Blanchet said, seemingly referencing reporting about Carney’s former firm registering entities in tax-haven countries.

“Other ways to do it is to reduce the pressure on housing price, to make sure that the whole budget of elders and families and workers can afford houses which have increased dramatically in price,” Blanchet also said.

In the fall, Blanchet issued an ultimatum to the Liberals to leverage his party’s voting power in the House of Commons after the NDP ended its longstanding supply-and-confidence agreement with the governing Liberals.

One of the Bloc’s conditions for support was to pass Bill C-319, which would boost OAS by increasing it by 10 per cent for 65-74 year olds.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

Nearly 30 minutes in, Carney has been the focus of uniform fire from the other leaders. Much more scrappy than last night. Puts him under pressure but it also has the effect of placing him centre stage and implicitly communicating that he’s in command.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

Poilievre’s in his sweet spot. Nails it in talking about housing. Clearly speaking to younger voters. His strongest moment.

Blanchet, on Old Age Security increases scores, with a key demographic. Still can’t say how he’ll pay for it.….Carney apparently agrees with Poilievre, says he’s entered a contest!

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

I’m interested in learning what the viewership of this debate turns out to be. My sense is it will have a higher viewership than 2019 and 2021 because this has the feeling of a more consequential election. With more at stake, I believe more people may watch.

But even if I am wrong, I think leaders will be looking for “clippable moments” -- segments their social media teams can quickly rip into a viral hit. These will be both positive for themselves and negative for their opponents. If something feels forced or out of place tonight, it’s likely because a leader was desperately trying to force their planned clip into the flow of the debate. That’s just how the sausage is made, folks.

We’ve already seen a few of these, but a perfect “clip” was Poilievre talking about homes. He was perfectly on message, but that’s no surprise. This is his strongest policy topic: housing and ensuring young people can still achieve the Canadian dream of home ownership.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

Poilievre and Singh are using Justin Trudeau’s old trick of trying to talk over opponents. Blanchet is simply wrong, as a former Quebec environment minister himself, he should know better in talking about the environmental public hearing board (the BAPE).

Blanchet said: “If the BAPE says no, it’s no.” That is false. The BAPE has the authority to analyze and recommend. It has no decision-making authority.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:20 p.m.: Poilievre confronts Carney on pipelines

Poilievre confronted Carney over his position on pipelines, challenging his commitment to embrace the energy infrastructure.

“Just the other day he said he doesn’t necessarily think we need to build pipelines,” the Conservative leader said. “We have to send Canadian oil from Western Canada through the states just to get it back east because we don’t have a pipeline.”

Poilievre also reiterated his party’s vow to end Bill C-69, which he called an “anti-pipeline” law. The legislation requires a variety of assessments for resource projects, including for environmental, health and economic impacts. It also requires that projects respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Carney pointed to the Liberal government’s purchase of the Trans-Mountain pipeline, and said he’s “interested in getting energy infrastructure build,” including pipelines.He also said co-operation between the provinces and territories is key to building Canada’s economy in the face of Trump’s trade war.

“We can give ourselves far more than Donald Trump can ever take away,” he said.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Poilievre’s attack on Carney includes a false statement that Carney was Trudeau’s economic adviser for the past five years.

Carney goes through a list of actions since he arrived on the job a few months ago. Poilievre says you can’t have a single environmental review of big projects under the Canadian system. That is also false. When I was Quebec’s environment minister we signed a deal with the feds to avoid duplication in environmental reviews.

Carney is on the right track, one Canadian economy.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:14 p.m.: Singh attacks Carney’s priorities

During the open debate on Trump’s tariffs, Singh agrees that there should be a strategic response against U.S. tariffs, but he is concerned about what is being done to support Canadians. He then repeats his attack on Carney’s priorities, highlighting his action to reverse the capital gains tax hike but not increase EI amounts.

“As prime minister, you showed your priorities, the first thing you did is you had travelled,” Singh said, referring to Carney’s trip in Europe the week after he was sworn in.

“So you gave a tax cut to millionaires, but you didn’t have time to increase the amount that workers get on EI right now.”

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

7:10 p.m.: ‘Never underestimate the threat,’ Blanchet says of Trump

On the debate’s first theme, how to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was asked what supports he wants to see for industries impacted by tariffs, many of which are in Quebec.

“I think we should never understate the threat that Mr. Trump poses on Quebec’s economy, on Canada’s economy and Mexico’s economy,” Blanchet said. “But we must acknowledge the fact that the economy of Quebec is built differently,” he added.

“The challenges are not the same.”

Blanchet said Quebec should be able to have “at least partly its own voice in the negotiation,” not just regarding the economy, but also language, culture, and identity.During Wednesday’s French-language debate, he criticized the Liberal government for prioritizing support for other provinces and their industries at the expense of Quebec’s, specifically citing aluminum.

On the campaign trail, Blanchet has pitched pandemic-style wage subsidies for workers affected by the trade war, to guarantee domestic purchasing in procurement, and to protect supply management.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

7:08 p.m.: Poilievre says Liberal policies ‘weakened’ Canadian economy

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agreed with some of his Liberal opponent’s response to the U.S. trade war, including the imposition of counter-tariffs. But Poilievre also said Liberal policies have “weakened” the country’s economy, including by limiting its ability to export oil, causing too much reliance on its relationship with the U.S.

“I would cut taxes, red tape and approve our resource projects so we can get our goods to market and bring home the jobs so we stand up to (U.S. President Donald) Trump from a position of strength,” he said.

Poilievre also claimed Liberal Leader Mark Carney had been an economic advisor to former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government for the better part of the last decade.Carney served as informal economic advisor to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was hired as a special adviser on a Liberal task force on economic growth in September.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Blanchet talks against speaking English in Montreal even though 500,000 people in greater Montreal are English-speaking.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:08 p.m.: Singh says he doesn’t trust Trump

Singh says he doesn’t trust the U.S. when it comes to Arctic and defence policy, calling President Trump’s tariff actions a betrayal.

“We don’t really trust Donald Trump at this point, and we can’t really have a lot of faith in it,” Singh says, adding that when it comes to the Arctic and Canadian security, “we need to make decisions that are in our best interest and no longer be so dependent and so reliant on the U.S.”

Carney lays out his vision and actions on tariffs succinctly. Deal from a position of strength. Poilievre says hello “fellow contestants” (!). Blasts incapacity to send our resources overseas, even though the Liberals spent $35 billion to build a new pipeline to West Coast.

Tom Mulcair, former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst

7:07 p.m.: Carney: Canada must control its own ‘economic destiny’

The first theme is tariffs and the threat to Canada. Moderator Steve Paikin asks what is the starting point for negotiations? Carney is up first. He says the relationship with the U.S. has fundamentally changed and the starting point has to be one of strength.“It has to show that we have control of our own economic destiny,” Carney says.He adds the Liberals would diversify Canada’s trading partners as part of their plan, while implementing counter-tariffs that have “maximum impact.”

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Carney will be grateful that the debate begins with Trump and trade. Plays to his strength and reminds voters of the ballot question the Liberals prefer.

Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst

Analyst’s point

In the past, we have seen teams deliberately hold juicy oppo for debate day in order to throw their opponents off and force them to answer for difficult things. There was none of that today. I’m a bit disappointed! But off we go!

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

6:50 p.m.: Will Carney go on offence?

CTV News political analyst Scott Reid says he’ll be watching whether Carney will be more engaged in tonight’s debate than last night’s French debate.

“He really just treated it as though it was an exam. He was going to do his best job at answering the question that was posed to him and then move it along,” Reid said. He added that with the debate in English, Carney should be more “encompassing” tonight. Reid suggested that the Liberal leader should take every question back to the core issue of Trump and position himself as someone who can face him. “So keep pounding people on, well, what’s the issue that you need a prime minister for? Trump, tariffs, and economic insecurity, and focus on that,” Reid said.

For veteran NDP campaign strategist Kathleen Monk, Carney has to move from defence to offence. “Mark Carney has been prime minister, or even in politics, really, for, like, what, three months? Canadians are just getting to know him. And we know that millions of Canadians tune in to these debates. And so they will get to really meet him for the first time in English Canada,” she said. “He’s got to take on Poilievre. He’s got to throw his elbows up in some way,” Monk added.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

6:40 p.m.: Why debate commission accredited right-wing media

Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) Executive Director Michel Cormier says the organizing body accredited right-wing media sources for the events to avoid lawsuits like the ones it has previously lost, amid criticism for the number of questions the outlets were given during Wednesday night’s post-debate scrums.

“We lost (to Rebel News) twice in court,” Cormier told CTV Power Play host Vassy Kapelos in an interview ahead of the English-language debate.

“We declined their accreditation request, both in 2019 and 2021, they went to court, and the court said, ‘You have no business in deciding what’s a journalist, you have to let them in’.”

“So, we had a back and forth through lawyers on this, and finally we decided that we couldn’t chance another defeat in court, which was just about certain because of the precedent,” Cormier also said. He added that issuing five passes to the outlet was a compromise.

When pressed on the number of passes given to Rebel News compared to other networks, Cormier said the commission is working on adjustments for the scrums that’ll follow the English debate.

“We’re working on that to try to make it fair for everybody, because we have 60 different news outlets,” Cormier said. “That’s huge. We have people from Europe, from the United States, from all over and all kinds of media that go beyond the press gallery, which is usually the people who cover this. So it’s a complex exercise.”

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer

6:27 p.m.: Paikin on what to expect tonight

Debate moderator Steve Paikin says he will not be fact-checking tonight and that he’ll leave that task to the leaders.

“If somebody says something that is sort of egregiously awful or something, it’s not gonna be up to me to fact-check them on what they say. It’ll be up to the fellow leaders to do that,” Paikin told CTV News’ Power Play ahead of tonight’s face-off.

He added that his role as a moderator is to ensure that the debate will be energetic and civilized, without the leaders screaming at each other all at once. “That provides nothing to anybody. And if we can make that happen, then I think the Canadian public that watches will be the better for it,” Paikin said.

The journalist described his preparations as “intense,” sharing with host Vassy Kapelos that he and his team worked dozens of hours on debate questions. “If the debate sucks, it will not be for lack of effort, let’s put it that way,” Paikin said. He hinted that at the end of the debate after the five themes have been tackled, there will be “one little extra thing,” which he said could provide for “some interesting moments.”

“I hope by the time it’s all said and done, we’ve got a really watchable two hours of engaging and informative debate,” Paikin said. He hopes that after tonight’s debate, Canadians will be more informed about the leaders vying for their vote. “I’d love people to come to the end of it after two hours and think to themselves, I know the issues better, I know the leaders better, I feel better able to make a decision on election day as to where I wanna put my X,” he said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

6:20 p.m.: Singh has to ‘bring the fire’

Kathleen Monk says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has to do the exact same thing that he did during the French debate, which is to bring the fight to the other candidates.

“He’s got to bring the fire,” said Monk, president of Monk + Associate and a veteran strategist. “He’s got to show Canadians why he deserves to have a caucus strongly elected back into Parliament.” Monk anticipates that Singh will continue his attacks on Carney and Poilievre because New Democrats are “battling everyone.”

“I always tell when I’m talking to New Democrats, you’ve got to punch this way at Conservatives and elbow back at Liberals,” Monk said.

Conservative campaign strategist Kory Teneycke also expects to see something similar from Singh tonight.

“If the polls hold the way they are, there’s a very good chance that he will not be a leader and that the NDP will not be an official party in the House of Commons. So, when that’s where you are today, there’s only upside in taking some risks. It couldn’t really get much worse than it is for them today,” he said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

5:11 p.m.: Green co-leader admitted withdrawing candidates was strategic

The head of the leaders’ debates organizing body says Green party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault admitted his team withdrew candidates for strategic reasons.

“Mr. Pedneault said the day before the debate that they had withdrawn voluntarily some of these candidates from running for strategic reasons and to actually prevent the election of the Conservative Party,” said Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) Executive Director Michel Cormier, in an interview on CTV Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Thursday.

“This was a breach of the whole philosophy of the debates and of the criteria, and then we had no choice but actually to withdraw the invitation,” Cormier added.

In an interview on CTV Your Morning on Thursday, Green party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault said his team is exploring its legal options after the LDC announced it would rescind the party’s invitations to both the debates.

In a statement Wednesday, the commission wrote that the party no longer met the participation criteria, after its number of candidates fell below the minimum threshold. Green party co-leaders Pedneault and Elizabeth May have attributed the reduced number of people running to outside pressures on individual candidates and party volunteers, including “bullying, harassment and threats of violence.”

When pressed by Kapelos on whether the determining factor in the decision to disinvite the Greens was Pedneault’s admission that the party’s number of candidates was strategic, Cormier said: “exactly.”

Cormier said it was a “very serious decision” he wishes he hadn’t had to make.Asked about Pedneault’s assertion that he was disinvited because of pressure from other parties, Cormier pushed back. “We don’t engage with other parties on the others’ credentials,” he said.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News Ottawa bureau writer and producer with files from Charlie Buckley

What to know about tonight’s debate

The debate will last two hours, starting at 7 p.m. EDT. TVO’s Steve Paikin is the moderator, and the themes are affordability and cost of living, energy and climate, leading to a crisis, public safety and security, and tariffs and threats to Canada.

CTV News will tee up the debate with a special edition of Power Play with chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos at 5 p.m. EDT. She is joined by the following political experts:

- Kory Teneycke, co-founder and CEO of Rubicon Strategy and the campaign manager of Ontario Premier Doug Ford

- Kathleen Monk, principal at Monk + Associates and the former director of communications to the late NDP Leader Jack Layton

- Scott Reid, CTV News political analyst and the former director of communications to former prime minister Paul Martin.

After the face-off, a special edition of Power Play will break down everything that happened on the debate stage and how the leaders performed.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

2:07 p.m.: Greens exploring legal options after debate exclusion

Green Party of Canada co-leader Jonathan Pedneault says his team is exploring its legal options after the Leaders’ Debates Commission (LDC) announced this week it would rescind the party’s invitations to both of the 2025 election debates.

“I think it’s a very unfortunate and sad day,” Pedneault told CTV Your Morning in an interview Thursday. “This, for me, very clearly is a political decision and a sad one for democracy.”

Pedneault was scheduled to participate in Wednesday’s French-language debate until early that morning, when the LDC rescinded the Greens’ invitation to both it and Thursday’s English-language debate.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the commission wrote that the Green party “no longer meets the intention of the participation criteria to justify inclusion in the leaders’ debates,” after its number of candidates fell below the minimum threshold.

Charlie Buckley, CTVNews.ca national digital producer