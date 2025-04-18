Liberals ahead by 8 points on Day 27 of federal election campaign: Nanos

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster.

The Liberals have an eight-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 27 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 17 has the Liberals at 45 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 37 per cent nationally.

Nanos ballot as of April 18, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The New Democratic Party is at 8, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Regional support

Regionally, Liberal are ahead in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Quebec and in B.C.; while Conservative support is the strongest in the Prairies.

In Ontario the Liberals have a seven-point advantage in the rolling sample and are at 48 per cent versus the Conservatives, at 41 per cent. The NDP is at eight per cent.

Following the French leaders’ debate, the Liberals continue their lead in Quebec and have risen a point to 48 per cent, compared with the Conservatives at 19. The Bloc Quebecois is in second place at 25 per cent.

“In the tracking following the French debate the Liberals have maintained their over 20-point lead in Quebec,” said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail. “It remains too early to tell what the impact might be of the English debate.”

In the Prairies, the Conservatives continue to dominate with 56 per cent of those surveyed backing them, versus 30 per cent for the Liberals.

In B.C., the Liberals are at 45 and the Conservatives are at 36. The NDP are at 12.

The strong Liberal lead in the Atlantic region continues with 61 per cent of those surveyed backing them, versus 27 per cent for the Conservatives. The NDP are far behind in the region at nine per cent.

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Carney has a 14-point advantage, with 48 per cent choosing him over Poilievre, who sits at 34 per cent. Singh is a distant third at 5 per cent.

Preferred PM as of April 18, 2025 (Nanos Research)

By gender and age

A gender breakdown of Nanos tracking shows women continue to be more likely to vote Liberal than men. Fifty per cent of women surveyed said they would support the Liberals, compared with 30 per cent who’d vote Conservative. Ten per cent of women back the NDP.

Meanwhile, the number of men who said they would vote Liberal has risen a few points and is at 41 per cent, compared with 44 for the Conservatives. Seven per cent of men surveyed would vote NDP.

The Conservative advantage among voters under 35 has shrunk from 11 per cent in the last report, to two per cent now, with 41 per cent of those surveyed backing the Conservatives versus 39 for the Liberals. Twelve per cent chose the NDP.

The Liberals continue to do significantly better among older voters. Fifty-two per cent of those aged 55 and up said they would back the Liberals, versus 33 for the Conservatives.

Meanwhile, the Liberals have pulled ahead among those aged 35 to 54, with Liberals at 43 versus 39 for the Conservatives.

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, April 15 to 17, 2025, n=1,285, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.