Carney to present platform with 4 planks

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is shown here campaigning at the Operating Engineers Training Institute of Ontario in Oakville (Photo by Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Hours before Mark Carney is expected to release the Liberals’ fully costed platform, CTV News has learned it will be broken down into four themes. “Unite, secure, protect and build,” are the planks around which Carney is expected to present his vision for Canada.

A source on the Liberal campaign who is not authorized to speak publicly told CTV News those four themes will be laid out in more detail Saturday morning, when Carney is expected to release his platform to Canadians.

On Saturday, the Liberal leader signaled more of what is to come when talking about his vision to help Canada get out of the economic crisis caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s punishing tariffs on Canada and other economies.

“What happens in a crisis is the private sector retreats. Government needs to step up. Government must lead and catalyze private investment,” Carney told reporters before campaigning in Niagara Falls and Port Colborne, Ont.

Carney added that it’s also the government’s job to “think big and act even bigger,” saying that the platform will underscore Canada’s sovereignty, independence and ambition.

“We have agency, we have power. We are masters in our own home,” said Carney.

While campaigning in Saint-Eustache, Que., on Tuesday, Carney offered further clues to the detailed costing the platform document is expected to contain. “When you see our platform come together, when you see it as a whole, Canadians will see how our economic strategy is all interlinked.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also expected to release a fully costed platform Saturday, in British Columbia. Friday in Quebec, Singh announced his platform which, targeting that province, includes plans for an east-west clean electricity power grid.

Singh also said he’d safeguard Canada’s supply-managed dairy industry and promised not to build a pipeline through Quebec without provincial consent.

While Pierre Poilievre did present what he called a “New Canada First Economic Action Plan” last week in St. Catharines, Ont., spokesperson for the Conservative party Sam Lilly told CTV News they would be releasing their platform “in the coming days.”

The Conservative Party did post a video of former prime minister Stephen Harper, against offering an endorsement of Poilievre.

In it, Harper says “the two men running to lead us both worked for me, and my choice, unequivocally, is Pierre Poilievre.”

The current Conservative leader was a minister under Harper and Carney was the governor of the Bank of Canada while Harper was prime minister between 2008 and 2013.

The Bloc Quebecois was the first party to release its full platform five days into the federal election campaign. In it, the separatist party said before ratifying, any text of a free trade agreement should have to face a vote in the House of Commons. The Bloc said it would introduce a private member’s bill demanding such a vote. The policy highlights that it’s necessary with the threats posed by tariffs from the U.S.