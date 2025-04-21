Examining the election campaign issues that resonate the most in Labrador City

There are two seasons in the thriving mining hub of Labrador City, N.L. -- winter and summer.

Labrador City, N.L.– As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Paul Hollingsworth in Labrador City, N.L.

There are two seasons in the thriving mining hub of Labrador City, N.L. -- winter and summer.

The winters are brutally cold, but the vibe is always warm, concedes David Hurley, who works as a pipefitter in the mining industry.

“We are social beings and sports are monumental for building relationships within the community,” Hurley said.

Four mining companies serve as major employers in Labrador City, and Hurley believes the iron ore industry is built to survive U.S President Donald Trump’s tariffs, although the trade war might be casting a dark cloud over most of North America.

“Labrador West is the middle of nowhere and we are the backbone of the iron or industry in Canada,” Hurley said. “It’s tariff proof with regards to that fact that people want it, regardless of what it cost,” he added.

Like many places across the country, this town features different opinions when it comes to the critical issues that matter most in this election.

“Probably just seeing the unfriendliness of politics recently,” said 19-year-old first-time voter Megan Temple. “I don’t like how things can’t be settled it seems the way they used to be settled.”

Health care is also a major concern, especially given Labrador City’s ageing population.

“A lot of people end up leaving here because of a lack of doctors, lack of specialty care, lack of specialists,” said Lisa Payne. “I don’t even have a doctor.”

Mohit Gupta immigrated from India 14 years ago and said there is one concern that trumps all others.

“Since I have been living here, the biggest problem is the housing shortage here,” said Gupta.

Labrador City and surrounding areas have a population of around 9,000 people. Because of the mining industry, this area has become a destination for skilled workers and is poised for growth. However, people who live here see a lack of federally funded infrastructure as a major problem, which makes growth difficult to achieve.

“We don’t want to be a mining town where we have people flying in and fly out, which is what we have become,” Mayor Belinda Adams said. “We want to become a town with a mine, where we also have government buildings, expansion of our hospitals and our long-term care.”

Adams said the local hospital has only 11 beds designated for seniors’ care, and she hopes the federal political leaders have taken notice.

“Other than that, we don’t have any housing for our seniors,” she said.

According to Adams, overall, only 160 homes have been built in this community over the past 20 years and there are minimal construction projects on the horizon.

“Right now, we lack the availability of builders to come in and build these homes,” said Hurley, who added there are other pressing issues like inflation and the cost of transportation facing the people of this area.

Big picture, he said Labrador City’s mining industry is a major link in the Canadian economy and these problems are worth improving with federal assistance.

“We need the support in terms of funding and resources, and the support through legislation,” said Hurley who also believes it would bring a strong return on investment, and it would boost the prospects and quality of life in this northern town.